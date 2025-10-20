Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets

The Flames kick off a two-game homestand this evening when they host the Winnipeg Jets at 7:30 p.m. MT (Sportsnet Flames).
Tickets are available HERE.
As per the lines and pairings used during the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Sam Honzek - Morgan Frost - Connor Zary
Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean - MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf