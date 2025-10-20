Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets

Calgary's projected lines and pairings vs. Winnipeg

ProjectedLineupPct20Web
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames kick off a two-game homestand this evening when they host the Winnipeg Jets at 7:30 p.m. MT (Sportsnet Flames).

Tickets are available HERE.

As per the lines and pairings used during the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Sam Honzek - Morgan Frost - Connor Zary

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

News Feed

5 Things - Flames vs. Jets

Flames Fall In Vegas

Game Day Notebook - 18.10.25

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Golden Knights

5 Things - Flames @ Golden Knights

'I'm Ready To Go'

Flames Drop Decision To Mammoth

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Mammoth

5 Things - Flames @ Mammoth

Flames Fall To Golden Knights

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Golden Knights

Scratch & Win!

Game Day Notebook - 14.10.25

5 Things - Flames vs. Golden Knights

Future Watch Update - 13.10.25

Flames Doubled By Blues

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blues

Welcome To The C of Red!