Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets

The Flames kick off a two-game homestand this evening when they host the Winnipeg Jets at 7:30 p.m. MT (Sportsnet Flames).

Tickets are available HERE.

As per the lines and pairings used during the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Sam Honzek - Morgan Frost - Connor Zary

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf