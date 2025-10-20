5 Things - Flames vs. Jets

1. Canada Week

After spending five nights south of the border, the Flames returned home Sunday afternoon ahead of a three-game stretch against Canadian opposition, beginning with this evening's tilt against the Jets at the Scotiabank Saddledome. CLICK FOR TICKETS

It's the first of two meetings with Winnipeg this week - two fixtures sandwiching a Wednesday home contest versus Montreal - and another challenge for a Calgary squad desperately looking to get back on track.

With the taste of Saturday's defeat in Vegas still in mouths around the dressing room, Jonathan Huberdeau figures it's up to him - and the rest of the leadership group - to set the tone.

"It starts with us. Guys need to follow us, we need to be better," he said after Saturday's game. "We need to look at ourselves in the mirror. Obviously, it’s a quick turnaround, we’re going back home, we’re playing Monday.

"At the end of the day, we can’t whine; we’ve got to come back, play hard, and we’ve got to dig ourselves out of this hole."

For head coach Ryan Huska, tonight's game brings an opportunity to showcase the type of consistency that got this group to 96 points a season ago.

Lessons learned, yes. But with four more games over the next seven days, the urgency to find a way forward is evident.

"For sure, you’ll think about it (the loss), but then you have to turn the page," he said post-game in Vegas. "It’s the consistency that our team has to play with for a full 60 minutes.

"We need to be more committed - I feel like - and more detailed for a full 60 minutes than what we’ve shown this year."

That commitment was a talking point all of last season. A commitment to doing things the right way, to give the team a chance to win, be that through an aggressive fore-check, attention to detail in all three zones, a sense of cohesion that Huberdeau admitted Saturday was lacking in the Golden Knights loss.

And for him, it's almost as though the opponent doesn't matter. Even though tonight's opponent finished with the league's best regular-season record in 2024-25.

"We’re going to play a good team every game, it doesn’t matter for us," Huberdeau said.

"That’s the main focus: come back, play hard, and be a hard team to play against."