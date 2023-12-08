Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Hurricanes - 07.12.23

The Flames continue their six-game homestand against the Carolina Hurricanes, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. MT at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Sportsnet West will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast.
As per the lines and pairings from warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Andrew Mangiapane - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube
DEFENCE
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Ilya Solovyov - Dennis Gilbert
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf