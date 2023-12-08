Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Hurricanes - 07.12.23

The Flames continue their six-game homestand against the Carolina Hurricanes, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. MT at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Sportsnet West will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings from warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Andrew Mangiapane - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Ilya Solovyov - Dennis Gilbert

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf