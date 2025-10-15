Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Golden Knights

Tonight's projected lines and pairings against Vegas

ProjectedLineupOct14Web
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames close out their homestand this evening with a battle against the Golden Knights at 7:00 p.m. MT (SN1).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, the Flames are expected to line up like this tonight:

FORWARDS

Matvei Gridin - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich

Sam Honzek - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Connor Zary - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

The Flames kick off a two-game road trip tomorrow in Utah, taking on the Mammoth at 7:30 p.m. MT (SN360) and the Golden Knights on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. MT (SN/CBC). The team is back in action at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday, Oct. 20 when they host the Winnipeg Jets at 7:30 p.m. MT. Tickets are available HERE.

