Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Ducks

The Flames wrap up a two-game homestand, taking on the Anaheim Ducks at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM MT Sportsnet West carrying the television broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 will handle the radio broadcast.
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Martin Pospisil - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko
Connor Zary - Yegor Sharangovich - Matt Coronato
A.J. Greer - Kevin Rooney - Dryden Hunt
DEFENCE
Joel Hanley - Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Jacob Markstrom