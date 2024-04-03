Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Ducks

Calgary's projected lines and pairings versus Anaheim

CF_Projected_Lineup_Blasty
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames wrap up a two-game homestand, taking on the Anaheim Ducks at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM MT Sportsnet West carrying the television broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 will handle the radio broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Martin Pospisil - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko

Connor Zary - Yegor Sharangovich - Matt Coronato

A.J. Greer - Kevin Rooney - Dryden Hunt

DEFENCE

Joel Hanley - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Jacob Markstrom

