Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Capitals

The Flames wrap up a four-game homestand tonight, taking on the Washington Capitals for a 6:30 PM MT puck drop at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Sportsnet will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will handle the radio broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Dryden Hunt - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Kevin Rooney - Matt Coronato

DEFENCE

Oliver Kylington - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf