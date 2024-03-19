Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Capitals

The Flames wrap up a four-game homestand tonight, taking on the Washington Capitals for a 6:30 PM MT puck drop at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Sportsnet will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will handle the radio broadcast.
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Dryden Hunt - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Kevin Rooney - Matt Coronato
DEFENCE
Oliver Kylington - Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf