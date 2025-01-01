Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canucks

The Flames close out 2024 with a divisional duel against the Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Sportsnet West will carry the television broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 has the radio call.
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Jakob Pelletier - Connor Zary - Yegor Sharangovich
Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf