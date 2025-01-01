Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canucks

Lines and pairings for Tuesday's contest against Vancouver

CF-ProjectedLineup-Blasty-2x1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames

The Flames close out 2024 with a divisional duel against the Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Sportsnet West will carry the television broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 has the radio call.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Jakob Pelletier - Connor Zary - Yegor Sharangovich

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

