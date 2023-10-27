Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blues - 26.10.23

The Flames wrap up a quick two-game homestand tonight as they welcome the St. Louis Blues to the Scotiabank Saddledome.

As per warm-ups, the projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Nazem Kadri

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Dryden Hunt - Dillon Dube - Matt Coronato

A.J. Greer - Yegor Sharangovich - Walker Duehr

DEFENCE

Noah Hanifin - MacKenzie Weegar

Ilya Solovyov - Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov - Dennis Gilbert

GOALTENDER

Jacob Markstrom

Sportsnet West will carry the television broadcast, or you can listen live on Sportsnet 960.