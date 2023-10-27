Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blues - 26.10.23

The Flames wrap up a quick two-game homestand tonight as they welcome the St. Louis Blues to the Scotiabank Saddledome.
As per warm-ups, the projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Nazem Kadri
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Dryden Hunt - Dillon Dube - Matt Coronato
A.J. Greer - Yegor Sharangovich - Walker Duehr
DEFENCE
Noah Hanifin - MacKenzie Weegar
Ilya Solovyov - Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov - Dennis Gilbert
GOALTENDER
Jacob Markstrom
Sportsnet West will carry the television broadcast, or you can listen live on Sportsnet 960.