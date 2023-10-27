News Feed

Say What - 'We've Got To Grab A Hold of This Now and End It'

Say What - 'We've Got To Grab A Hold of This Now and End It'
FlamesTV Podcast - 'You've Got to Earn It'

FlamesTV Podcast - 'You've Got to Earn It'
Flames fall to Blues

Flames fall to Blues
By the Numbers - NHL Heritage Classic

By the Numbers - NHL Heritage Classic
Say What - 'Getting Lots of Opportunities'

Say What - 'Getting Lots of Opportunities'
Solovyov earns NHL call-up ahead of Blues clash

'It's A Big Day For My Family'
Flames Recall Ilya Solovyov

Flames Recall Ilya Solovyov
5 Things - Flames vs. Blues 26.10.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Blues
Jeremie Poirier To Undergo Surgery

Jeremie Poirier To Undergo Surgery
Say What - 'Their Powerplay Was Better Than Ours'

Say What - 'Their Powerplay Was Better Than Ours'
FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Drop 3-1 Decision

FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Drop 3-1 Decision
Flames Fall to Rangers

Flames Fall To Rangers
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Rangers

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Rangers
Flames preach teamwork ahead of Tuesday test versus Rangers

'Go Out There And Play'
Say What - 'Going To Be A Fun Battle Tonight'

Say What - 'Going To Be A Fun Battle Tonight'
5 Things - Flames vs. Rangers 24.10.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Rangers
'Turn The Page'

'Turn The Page'
Future Watch Update - 23.10.23

Future Watch Update - 23.10.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blues - 26.10.23

Calgary's projected lines and pairings for tonight's clash at the 'Dome

CF_Projected_Lineup16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames wrap up a quick two-game homestand tonight as they welcome the St. Louis Blues to the Scotiabank Saddledome.

As per warm-ups, the projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Nazem Kadri

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Dryden Hunt - Dillon Dube - Matt Coronato

A.J. Greer - Yegor Sharangovich - Walker Duehr

DEFENCE

Noah Hanifin - MacKenzie Weegar

Ilya Solovyov - Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov - Dennis Gilbert

GOALTENDER

Jacob Markstrom

Sportsnet West will carry the television broadcast, or you can listen live on Sportsnet 960.