Projected Lineup - Flames @ Sabres

The Flames are back in action tonight, wrapping up this road trip in Buffalo with a tilt against the Sabres at 5:30 p.m. MT (Sportsnet 1).
As per the lines and pairings during warrmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee
Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
John Beecher - Sam Morton - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Devin Cooley
The Flames are back in action on Saturday when they host the Dallas Stars in the annual Hockey Fights Cancer game.