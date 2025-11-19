Projected Lineup - Flames @ Sabres

The Flames are back in action tonight, wrapping up this road trip in Buffalo with a tilt against the Sabres at 5:30 p.m. MT (Sportsnet 1).

As per the lines and pairings during warrmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

John Beecher - Sam Morton - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley

The Flames are back in action on Saturday when they host the Dallas Stars in the annual Hockey Fights Cancer game. Tickets are available HERE.