Projected Lineup - Flames @ Jets - 27.09.25

Lines and pairings for Saturday's preseason tilt in Winnipeg

By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames preseason sked continues tonight, taking on the Winnipeg Jets at 6:00 p.m. MT at Canada Life Centre.

The game will be streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames app. Due to broadcast restrictions, the stream is exclusive to the Flames viewing region.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Connor Zary - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Sam Honzek - Rory Kerins - Adam Klapka

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Martin Pospisil

Matvei Gridin - Clark Bishop - Dryden Hunt

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Zayne Parekh

Artem Grushnikov - Joel Hanley

Yan Kuznetsov - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDERS

Devin Cooley

Ivan Prosvetov

