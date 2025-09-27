Projected Lineup - Flames @ Jets - 27.09.25

The Flames preseason sked continues tonight, taking on the Winnipeg Jets at 6:00 p.m. MT at Canada Life Centre.
The game will be streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames app. Due to broadcast restrictions, the stream is exclusive to the Flames viewing region.
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Connor Zary - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Sam Honzek - Rory Kerins - Adam Klapka
Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Martin Pospisil
Matvei Gridin - Clark Bishop - Dryden Hunt
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Zayne Parekh
Artem Grushnikov - Joel Hanley
Yan Kuznetsov - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDERS
Devin Cooley
Ivan Prosvetov