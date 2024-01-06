Projected Lineup - Flames @ Flyers

Today's projected lines and pairings versus Philly

projectedlineup
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

PHILADELPHIA - Jacob Markstrom will get the start between the pipes as the Flames look to win their fourth straight game, facing off against the Flyers in a matinee tilt in the City of Brotherly Love.

Jordan Oesterle draws into the lineup in place of fellow blueliner Dennis Gilbert, who left Thursday's victory against Nashville after being slew-footed in the third period, crashing hard to the ice and having to be helped off.

Sportsnet West will carry the TV broadcast today, while Sportsnet 960 will have the radio broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings from warmup, today's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube

DEFENCE

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Jordan Oesterle - Nick DeSimone

GOALTENDER

Jacob Markstrom

