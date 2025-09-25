Projected Lineup - Flames @ Canucks - 24.09.25

The Flames are back in preseason action tonight, taking on the Vancouver Canucks at 8:00 p.m. MT at Abbotsford Centre.

The game will be streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames app. Due to broadcast restrictions, the stream is exclusive to the Flames viewing region.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Connor Zary - Rory Kerins - Martin Pospisil

Joel Farabee - Sam Morton - Sam Honzek

Andrew Basha - Clark Bishop - Dryden Hunt

Aydar Suniev - Carter King - Hunter Laing

DEFENCE

Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz

Jake Bean - Jeremie Poirier

Etienne Morin - Daniil Miromanov

GOALTENDERS

Ivan Prosvetov

Devin Cooley