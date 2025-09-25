Projected Lineup - Flames @ Canucks - 24.09.25

The Flames are back in preseason action tonight, taking on the Vancouver Canucks at 8:00 p.m. MT at Abbotsford Centre.
The game will be streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames app. Due to broadcast restrictions, the stream is exclusive to the Flames viewing region.
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Connor Zary - Rory Kerins - Martin Pospisil
Joel Farabee - Sam Morton - Sam Honzek
Andrew Basha - Clark Bishop - Dryden Hunt
Aydar Suniev - Carter King - Hunter Laing
DEFENCE
Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz
Jake Bean - Jeremie Poirier
Etienne Morin - Daniil Miromanov
GOALTENDERS
Ivan Prosvetov
Devin Cooley