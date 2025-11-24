Projected Lineup - Flames @ Canucks

The Flames are back in action, kicking off a five-game road swing tonight in Vancouver for the second meeting of the season against the Canucks. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. MT with Sportsnet carrying the television broadcast and Sportsnet 960 the radio call.
As per the lines and pairings during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee
Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf