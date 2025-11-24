Projected Lineup - Flames @ Canucks

Tonight's projected lines and pairings in Vancouver

projected van4
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames are back in action, kicking off a five-game road swing tonight in Vancouver for the second meeting of the season against the Canucks. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. MT with Sportsnet carrying the television broadcast and Sportsnet 960 the radio call.

As per the lines and pairings during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

