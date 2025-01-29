Practice Notebook - 29.01.25

Handy Hanley

With Bahl out of the lineup, the role of Andersson's defence partner has fallen to veteran Joel Hanley.

And so far, so good.

Hanley has been a bit of a Swiss Army knife on the Flames blueline, with his recent deployment alongside Andersson the latest in a growing list of defence partners this season.

But Hanley plays the type of complementary style that just about everyone can adapt to, whether it's a puck-mover like Andersson or MacKenzie Weegar, or a rugged rearguard like Brayden Pachal.

"I think my game kind of fits that, as far as my simplicity in my game," Hanley said Wednesday. "I try to complement players, and just try to make sure they know where I am, and try not to be too unpredictable, and in the right spots. And when I play with offensive guys like Ras and Weegs, I try to get them the puck as much as I can.

"I just try to play a simple game, and hope the other guy can read off me."

Like Bahl, Hanley's average ice-time is at a career-high level.

He's played an average of 16:12 over his 22 games this season, and he's been over 17:30 in each of his last seven games dating back to Jan. 11.

For Huska, Hanley's adaptability is just part of the job description.

But success in different spots - and with different partners - all falls down to the power of conversation.

"Defencemen have grown up their whole lives playing with different partners," Huska said. "They understand how our team plays, they have to find a way to fit together. For me, a lot of that is just communication.

"Make sure you talk when you’re on the bench, make sure you do a lot of talking when you’re on the ice. Make sure you’re both comfortable with how the other’s going to play the game."

As for playing with Andersson, Hanley has enjoyed the ride thus far.

All while letting the Flames' 4 Nations Face-Off participant do his thing.

"I think once he gets involved emotionally and physically, he’s like a force out there," he said. "He controls the play when he has the puck on his stick, in the D-zone and the O-zone, he makes things happen.

"It’s been really fun playing with him."