Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers

EDMONTON — The Flames kick off a three-game road swing in Edmonton for the third and final meeting of the season (8 p.m. MT / Sportsnet).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka

Defence

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender

Dustin Wolf