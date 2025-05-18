'Don't Cheat The Game'

STOCKHOLM - Sam Honzek knows the stakes.

Immediately. And down the road.

Honzek, sitting in with Slovakia as a one of two-dozen 20-or-unders at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, can comprehend how important every moment is for him on the global stage.

"I would say the games... you can't make a mistake, right?" Honzek said. "That's basically the same as the NHL. You have to play the system. You have to play the right way. You have to play good hockey and bring your best. You have one game against each team.

"That's kind of like what the NHL is all about."

He'd know.

Honzek earned five big-league twirls with the Flames this season, each coming after a standout training camp that forced management to offer the Trencin product a spot on the opening-night roster.

It was well earned.

So, too, is his tour with Slovakia to book-end the season, according to one who might run up against the 20-year-old in tournament action a bit further down the road.