'Thankful For The Opportunity'

STOCKHOLM - It's a work trip.

But it's also all pleasure, too, for Flames coach Ryan Huska, who has been given the opportunity to stand behind Canada's bench as an assistant at the 2025 IIHF World Championship.

"That's the thing," the coach started. "When you catch wind that you might be able to get the opportunity to come, it's a pretty good consolation prize to represent your country in this event. I found out very quickly.

"It's a spectacular tournament."

The European excursion, workload included, came as a result of Huska's Flames fighting, but falling just short, of qualifying for postseason play.

Both Calgary and the St. Louis Blues finished with a claim on the final playoff spot from the Western Conference at 96 points, but a tiebreaker put the latter into the Stanley Cup Playoffs picture, and left the former group with the opportunity to explore other experiences.

Sometimes, you have to make the most of a disappointing result.

That, it turns out, comes in the form of joining Dean Evason's coaching staff, and jumping right back behind the bench.

Huska, to hear MacKenzie Weegar call it, is doing just that.

"'Husk' is having a blast," said Weegar, currently battling on the blue in search of his second Worlds gold with Canada after a first-place finish in 2023 in Finland. "I think he's learning a lot. I think he's learning a lot not just from the coaching staff, but the quality of players here and how they play and how they see the game.

"We've talked about it.

"I went up to him and I said, 'Pretty fun watching this group, hey?' And he's sitting back there like, 'Sometimes I just sit back... I can't believe some of the plays that these guys make.' He's taking it in and I'm sure he's learning a lot about how to handle the big dogs and how to handle the group of guys here.

"I'm sure he's gaining a lot from this experience, and I'm happy to be here with him."