Practice Notebook - 01.03.24

After a day off, the Flames were back on the ice at the Scotiabank Saddledome Friday for practice.

The following lines and pairings were used during the skate:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Dryden Hunt

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr/Andrei Kuzmenko

DEFENCE

Oliver Kylington - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - MacKenzie Weegar

Jordan Oesterle - Brayden Pachal

Dennis Gilbert

GOALTENDERS

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

The Flames are back in action on Saturday when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins at 8:00 p.m. MT, which will see Miikka Kiprusoff's #34 raised to the rafters during a special pre-game ceremony. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the ceremony set for 6:20 p.m., which will be broadcast on Sportsnet 360. Limited tickets are available HERE.