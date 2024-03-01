Practice Notebook - 01.03.24

After a day off, the Flames were back on the ice at the Scotiabank Saddledome Friday for practice.
The following lines and pairings were used during the skate:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Dryden Hunt
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr/Andrei Kuzmenko
DEFENCE
Oliver Kylington - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - MacKenzie Weegar
Jordan Oesterle - Brayden Pachal
Dennis Gilbert
GOALTENDERS
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
The Flames are back in action on Saturday when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins at 8:00 p.m. MT, which will see Miikka Kiprusoff's #34 raised to the rafters during a special pre-game ceremony. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the ceremony set for 6:20 p.m., which will be broadcast on Sportsnet 360. Limited tickets are available HERE.