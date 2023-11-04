News Feed

5 Things - Flames @ Kraken 04.11.23

Pospisil Earns Callup After Strong AHL Start

'They Say He's Been Their Best Player To Date'
Say What - 'Guys Are Excited, Ready To Go'

Flames Recall Nick DeSimone

Flames Recall Martin Pospisil

Mangiapane Sniffing Out Shooting Opportunities

'A Bit Of A Bulldog'
Say What - 'Find What You Can Bring To The Table'

Say What - 'We're Going To Build Off That Third Period'

FlamesTV Podcast - Third-Period Press Comes Up Short

Flames Push But Fall Short Against Stars

Oh, So Close!
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Stars

Zary Staying Patient Ahead Of Possible Debut

'Just Kind Of Waiting To See'
Say What - 'It's Another Opportunity To Get Back On Track'

Pascall Named Co-GM of Team Canada

5 Things - Flames vs. Stars 01.11.23

Andersson, Zary bring confidence to Flames lineup

'If You See A Play, Make It'
Say What - 'You Always Want To Bring Energy'

Flames Recall Connor Zary

'A Dream Come True'

Pospisil set to make his NHL debut tonight in Seattle

SEATTLE - Walking out to the ice for this morning's skate at Climate Pledge Arena, the grin Martin Pospisil was sporting told you exactly how the winger was feeling.

The 23-year-old, who was recalled from the Calgary Wranglers on Friday morning, is set to make his NHL debut this evening when the Flames take on the Kraken at 8 p.m. MT (Sportsnet 1, City TV).

"It's great," he said. "Since I started playing hockey when I was five, six (years old), that was my dream. It's kind of cliche but it's a dream come true.

"I'm really thankful for this opportunity to play in the NHL. I will enjoy every moment on the ice."

The forward's first NHL recall is well-earned. The Wranglers are 6-0-1, are the only team in the league without a regulation loss, and lead the AHL in points percentage (.929) and Pospisil has been credited as a big part of their early-season success. He's known for his high-energy, gritty play but has been a regular offensive contributor through the opening stretch of games, with three goals and six points through six appearances.

"All my family and friends (will be watching)"

"Bigger guy, skates well, he's got a good skill set, and you know there's going to be another level of energy that's going to be brought by him," was head coach Ryan Huska's assessment of the young winger.

"It's awesome," defenceman Nick DeSimone, who was also recalled on Friday, added. "Marty's been here for four or five years and I think I've played with him for I think three now. It's awesome to see and do it with him.

"Marty plays hard."

The Flames held an optional morning skate in Seattle but on Friday, Pospisil skated alongside veterans Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman. If that trio stays together, Pospisil sees his style of play as a perfect fit for that line.

"Play hard, be the guy to play hard against, bring energy, and also some skills."

"We're trying to build some habits ... in our game"

Pospisil, who was selected by Calgary in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Draft, has taken a long and winding road to get to this point. As a teenager, he opted to leave his native Slovakia to play in the USHL with Sioux City Musketeers. He spent two seasons with the club before turning pro, playing both in Stockton and Calgary with the Flames' AHL affiliate.

However, his time in the pro ranks has been limited to due to unfortunate injuries, with his highest single-season game tally coming in at 47 back in 2021-22. Last season, he was held to just 20 games thanks to an injury that kept him out for several months. He spent his summer working at getting himself back into top condition to make sure his 2022-23 campaign started out on the right foot.

"The goal was to be better than before the injury," he said. "I'm really glad that the summer was good and it also shows on the ice that I feel much better."

After watching him battle and perservere through all of the challenges over the last few years, his family back in Slovakia are eagerly awaiting tonight's early-morning puck drop. Seven hours ahead of Mountain Standard time, there will be plenty of cups of coffee poured ahead of his first NHL shift.

"It's going to be a bit later but they'll definitely be watching."