SEATTLE - Walking out to the ice for this morning's skate at Climate Pledge Arena, the grin Martin Pospisil was sporting told you exactly how the winger was feeling.

The 23-year-old, who was recalled from the Calgary Wranglers on Friday morning, is set to make his NHL debut this evening when the Flames take on the Kraken at 8 p.m. MT (Sportsnet 1, City TV).

"It's great," he said. "Since I started playing hockey when I was five, six (years old), that was my dream. It's kind of cliche but it's a dream come true.

"I'm really thankful for this opportunity to play in the NHL. I will enjoy every moment on the ice."

The forward's first NHL recall is well-earned. The Wranglers are 6-0-1, are the only team in the league without a regulation loss, and lead the AHL in points percentage (.929) and Pospisil has been credited as a big part of their early-season success. He's known for his high-energy, gritty play but has been a regular offensive contributor through the opening stretch of games, with three goals and six points through six appearances.