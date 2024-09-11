'This Is Just The Start'

The team is in town, training camp is a week away, and hockey activities will soon start ramping up at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

But one Flames forward is ready to hit the ground - or ice - running, after putting an Olympic-sized exclamation point on his summer overseas.

In fact, it’s safe to say Martin Pospisil has put the world on notice, factoring in as a point-per-game player this past spring at the World Championships, before chipping in with three assists in three games at the end of August, as Slovakia clinched a berth at the 2026 Milan games in front of frenzied audiences at Bratislava’s Ondrej Nepela Arena.

“It’s always cool to play for your country,” Pospisil said of his most recent national team call-up. “I played with my brother (for the) first time, I enjoyed every game.

“It wasn’t easy, but we finally made the Olympics and we’re happy.”

An extra-special family affair.

Pospisil skated on a line with older brother Kristian, who plays his club hockey in Czechia and like Martin, spent time in the USHL with the Sioux City Musketeers.

The three-and-a-half year age difference between the brothers made playing together a near-impossibility, but Pospisil is happy to have made up for lost time over the course of three evenings last month.

“It was a great experience, I was dreaming as a kid to play with my brother and finally, we did,” he said. “Hopefully it wasn’t the last time that we play together.”

And after the success they enjoyed, there’s no reason to think the duo won’t find themselves together again on the national stage.

For now, though, the younger Pospisil is laser-focused on a sophomore season with the Flames that’s begun with a lot of positive momentum, thanks to his efforts back home.

His eight-goal, 24-point rookie campaign helped Pospisil earn a new two-year contract. But more importantly, he’s got a renewed sense of confidence - a sense of belonging - after being forced to miss extended periods of time due to injuries over his young pro career.

“This is just the start,” he said. “It’s good motivation to look forward to another season, I’m really excited.”

Part of that excitement is borne from the success Pospisil enjoyed while lined up alongside Nazem Kadri and Connor Zary.

The trio outscored and outchanced their opponents, earning a 53.97% Corsi rating (according to Natural Stat Trick) over their 381 minutes of 5-on-5 time together last season.

Built-in chemistry, and a building block for Pospisil as a new campaign beckons.

“First year, you still have lots of new teammates,” he said.

“Now, I’ve already had one year with the Flames, I’m feeling comfortable and I will go day by day.”