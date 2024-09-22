The Zayne Train is leaving the station.

Ninth-overall pick Zayne Parekh headlines a list of top prospects slated to make their Flames pre-season debuts Sunday, as Calgary skips across the Rockies for an evening contest against the Seattle Kraken (8 p.m. MT, calgaryflames.com).

Parekh is expected to be joined on the blue line by fellow OHL offensive stalwart Hunter Brzustewicz, while forward Matvei Gridin - himself a first-round pick in the most recent NHL Draft - draws in up front alongside fellow first-rounders Sam Honzek, Jakob Pelletier and Matt Coronato.

Flames head coach Ryan Huska has some talented offensive players at his disposal, but he cautioned Sunday that the process of doing things correctly should be top of mind.

“You want to make sure that they understand how important it is to be trustworthy on the ice, that’s the most important thing,” he said. “You also want them to understand that when you do everything the right way, you don’t ever have to force offence, and I think that’s something they’re going to learn as they move here.

“But I don’t want them focused on structure, I want them to play the game the way they know how to play it. Just remember, the coaches love habits and details.”

Parekh, in particular, has eye-popping numbers already on his resume. The reigning Canadian Hockey League defenceman of the year scored 33 times at OHL Saginaw a season ago.

He’s got all the tools, according to Huska, but tonight, as has been the case since Parekh was drafted less than three months ago, is about continuing to learn.

Continuing to grow.

“I think Zayne’s gotten better every day, and you can see where his skill set’s at,” Huska said. “His feet are elite, the way he moves along the blue line in particular, and he passes the puck like an NHL pro.

“As I mentioned, I feel that he is one of those players that right from the start of prospects camp and through Penticton, each game he’s had, each practice he’s had he’s gotten better and better. That’s what you want out of them, is that they keep getting better every day.”