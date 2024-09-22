Where To Watch Flames Preseason Games

The 2024-25 preseason schedule kicks off tonight when the Flames visit the Pacific rival Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. This is the first of eight games on the exhibition slate, with CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames app set to carry the action LIVE beginning at 8 p.m. MT.

Between now and opening night, FlamesTV will be your streaming home for the Flames. Check out the schedule below to ensure you don't miss a second of the action!

Please note: Live streams of preseason games will only be available to viewers in the Flames broadcast region (Alberta, Saskatchewan, Nunavut & Northwest Territories).

However, highlights and post-game reaction will be available worldwide on-demand.