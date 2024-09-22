Where To Watch Flames Preseason Games

FlamesTV will be your streaming home during the exhibition schedule

20240922_Zary
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The 2024-25 preseason schedule kicks off tonight when the Flames visit the Pacific rival Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. This is the first of eight games on the exhibition slate, with CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames app set to carry the action LIVE beginning at 8 p.m. MT.

Between now and opening night, FlamesTV will be your streaming home for the Flames. Check out the schedule below to ensure you don't miss a second of the action!

Please note: Live streams of preseason games will only be available to viewers in the Flames broadcast region (Alberta, Saskatchewan, Nunavut & Northwest Territories).

However, highlights and post-game reaction will be available worldwide on-demand.

Broadcast Schedule

Date
Opponent
Time
Where To Watch
Tickets
Sept. 22
@ Seattle Kraken
8 p.m. MT
Sept. 23
vs. Edmonton Oilers
7 p.m. MT
Sept. 23
@ Edmonton Oilers
7 p.m. MT
Sept. 25
@ Vancouver Canucks
8 p.m. MT
Sept. 28
vs. Vancouver Canucks
7 p.m. MT
Sportsnet
Sept. 30
vs. Seattle Kraken
7 p.m. MT
Oct. 2
@ Winnipeg Jets
6 p.m. MT
Oct. 4
vs. Winnipeg Jets
7 p.m. MT

Every game - with the exception of the Sept. 23 game at Edmonton - will also be carried live on Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

News Feed

Finnish? He’s Just Getting Started

Training Camp Notebook - 21.09.24

'Growing My Game'

'Dream Since Day One'

Training Camp Notebook - 20.09.24

Having A Blast(y)!

Play Alberta, CSEC extend sports betting partnership 

'Opportunity Ahead Of Me'

Training Camp Notebook - 19.09.24

Flames Re-Sign Ilya Solovyov

Flames Re-Sign Cole Schwindt

'Reach The Ceiling'

Flames Name Stajan As Skill Consultant

Listen Up!

Flames Open 2024 Training Camp

Flames Announce Theme Nights Schedule

Sportsnet announces 2024-25 Flames schedule

'Focus On Excelling'