'Put Our Roots Down'

Abbott eager to embrace Calgary life after accepting Flames TV job

20240826_Abbott_Main
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

It’s like it was meant to be.

Jon Abbott was announced as the new television play-by-play voice of the Flames Monday, landing in Calgary as part of Sportsnet’s broadcast team to continue a career that’s seen him work in NHL circles for more than a decade.

While he’s never called the Stampede City home (until now), the veteran broadcaster has had a connection to the team since his childhood in Aylmer, Ontario.

“One of the ‘small-world’ moments for me, the late Harley Hotchkiss and I - I probably will tell this story quite a bit, he was from the same surrounding area - he took it upon himself to sponsor and support our minor hockey,” Abbott explained over the phone. “So I was actually an Aylmer Flame way back in the day, that was our minor hockey system, the Flames. It’s kind of crazy how that all worked out, pretty amazing full-circle moment.

“As we grew up, the more we recognized who Harley was, and how special it was that he was giving back to his home area. Even though he was entrenched in the NHL, and a Calgary resident, he didn’t forget about where he came from. I always thought that was really terrific, to kind of have a connection to an NHL team as a youngster, and then here we are, all these years later. Harley’s memory lives on, and I get to call Calgary home.”

"I can't be more thankful"

Abbott arrives in Calgary with an impressive resume, with stints as the radio voice of the Canucks, TV voice of the Senators, and play-caller for two Canadian World Junior gold medals among his accomplishments.

It was on the West Coast, though, that Abbott first came to appreciate this city, and its fans, during a memorable first-round playoff series nine years ago, when an upstart Calgary squad prevailed over Vancouver in six games.

“Outside of Calgary I’m not sure they were picked to take out the Vancouver Canucks, and yet, it was one of the more entertaining playoff series between those two rivals when you think of the feistiness between the Canucks and Flames before getting the series back to Calgary,” he recalled. “That kind of just set the table for a real great battle and then, lo and behold, it’s the Flames that prevailed. I’m not sure they were underdogs, but they proved a lot of people wrong in that series.

“We really got to see how much the city fed off of the emotion and the excitement attached to the Calgary Flames; the Red Mile was kickin’, downtown Calgary was rockin’, that building was exploding. Those were pretty big moments for me to get a front-row seat to how great the fanbase is and how much they love the Flames. That moment has stuck with me for sure.”

20240826_Abbott_Wide

As the voice of Flames TV broadcasts, Abbott understands that making a connection with the fans watching at home is important.

And he’s bent on making his role on those broadcasts about more than just goals and assists - he’s keen on painting a wider picture through words, and helping develop connections between Calgary’s young core and the fanbase he serves.

“I’m really excited to relay the terrific moments that are ahead, because this is a team that I think is going to have a lot of bright spots, and are going to be able to take steps moving forward season after season,” he said. “We’re going to watch these players grow on and off the ice, and we’re going to see how their success comes with it; I’m excited to share those moments in real time but also give some of the background to these Calgary Flames players, and tell some stories along the way, and just be able to connect with the fanbase through the players that they’re watching.

“It’s such a smart fanbase, you don’t have to explain any of the hockey portion of that to them, but maybe not every Flames fan knows each and every player personally. I would strive obviously to share the exciting moments on the ice, and just embrace them as they continue to build season after season, and then really try and dive into some of the back-stories on these players, and why they’re such a great fit for Calgary.”

We recreated some of our favourite goals from last season

But between now and puck drop, Abbott and his young family has a bigger task at hand - packing up their life in Ontario and making the three-province trek west.

The move - and the timeframe therein - is cause for a bit of chaos, but he’s embracing it, and looking forward to putting down roots in a city that’s already pretty familiar from past NHL trips.

“I’m fortunate enough to have friends that call Calgary home, and have for over a decade, one of them actually works at Foothills (Hospital),” he said. “Often, when I was making stops through different places calling games, I would come into the city and go over to their houses, and get to spend time with them and see the community that they live in.

“I always enjoyed that, and so without knowing it, I’ve been able to get to know the city through them before calling it home, which I’m really excited about.”

He’s a self-proclaimed ‘big lacrosse guy’ too, having called the National Lacrosse League championship series for each of the past two years.

It’s safe to say that when the Flames schedule allows, he and his family will be taking in the odd Roughnecks game to satisfy that craving.

“I’m just a big sports guy, love the game of lacrosse as well,” said Abbott. “I’m excited to be able to take my kids to some of the other sporting events in Calgary. I’m really going to enjoy the fact that they get to be sports fans with me, we don’t always get that opportunity.

“This is really the first time as a family that we’re going to be able to go out and enjoy and support other Calgary franchises. We’re just excited to be part of the community and the sporting landscape in Calgary.”

20240826_Abbott_Tight

From playing for the ‘Flames’ as a kid, to calling their games on TV.

Abbott’s ready to dive into his new challenge - the ‘best gig in the business’ - with both feet.

“I was already excited about that, but now, thinking about being able to put down roots in the community, and bring my family with me and having them share in these experiences is really exciting as well,” he said.

“We’re altogether very honoured to be part of the Sportsnet and Flames families, and can’t wait to get into Alberta and put our roots down there.”

