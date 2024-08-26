'Put Our Roots Down'

It’s like it was meant to be.

Jon Abbott was announced as the new television play-by-play voice of the Flames Monday, landing in Calgary as part of Sportsnet’s broadcast team to continue a career that’s seen him work in NHL circles for more than a decade.

While he’s never called the Stampede City home (until now), the veteran broadcaster has had a connection to the team since his childhood in Aylmer, Ontario.

“One of the ‘small-world’ moments for me, the late Harley Hotchkiss and I - I probably will tell this story quite a bit, he was from the same surrounding area - he took it upon himself to sponsor and support our minor hockey,” Abbott explained over the phone. “So I was actually an Aylmer Flame way back in the day, that was our minor hockey system, the Flames. It’s kind of crazy how that all worked out, pretty amazing full-circle moment.

“As we grew up, the more we recognized who Harley was, and how special it was that he was giving back to his home area. Even though he was entrenched in the NHL, and a Calgary resident, he didn’t forget about where he came from. I always thought that was really terrific, to kind of have a connection to an NHL team as a youngster, and then here we are, all these years later. Harley’s memory lives on, and I get to call Calgary home.”