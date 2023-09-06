New tickets to be released for the Heritage Classic

New tickets to the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic™ will be released on Thursday, Sept. 7 and are available for purchase starting at 1 p.m. MT at Ticketmaster.ca/HeritageClassic, on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. The outdoor matchup between the Flames and Edmonton Oilers will be played at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29.

The 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic celebrates the 20-year anniversary of the League’s first regular-season outdoor game, which also was held at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium, home of the CFL’s Edmonton Elks. In that contest – played on Nov. 22, 2003 – the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Oilers, 4-3, in front of 57,167 fans. To date, there have been 37 regular-season outdoor games played in front of a total of 1,851,642 fans.