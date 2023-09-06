News Feed

Watch - Heritage Classic Press Conference

Watch - Heritage Classic Press Conference
Teeing off at the Italian Open

Teeing off at the Italian Open
'I'm excited for it'

'I'm excited for it'
'I've got a lot to prove'

'I've got a lot to prove'
'Wanted to be back in Calgary'

'Wanted to be back in Calgary'
Plenty Left to Prove

Plenty Left to Prove
'We love the city'

'We love the city'
Photo Gallery - Battle of Alberta Golf Tournament

Photo Gallery - Battle of Alberta Golf Tournament
'He was a wonderful person'

'He was a wonderful person'
Always on the Ice

Always on the Ice
Johnny's Elites Hockey Camp Kicks Off

Johnny's Elites Hockey Camp Kicks Off
Dialed In

Dialed In
Flames Sign Sam Honzek

Flames Sign Sam Honzek
Wranglers re-sign Brett Sutter

Wranglers re-sign Brett Sutter
Ronni off to World Junior Summer Showcase

Ronni off to World Junior Summer Showcase
'Healthy and strong'

'Healthy and strong'
Another Award for Dustin Wolf

Another Award for Dustin Wolf
'A pleasure to watch'

'A pleasure to watch'

New tickets to be released for the Heritage Classic

The Battle of Alberta is heading outdoors on Oct. 29 in Edmonton

HC_New_Onsale
By NHL Public Relations
@NHL nhl.com

New tickets to the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic™ will be released on Thursday, Sept. 7 and are available for purchase starting at 1 p.m. MT at Ticketmaster.ca/HeritageClassic, on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. The outdoor matchup between the Flames and Edmonton Oilers will be played at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 29.

The 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic celebrates the 20-year anniversary of the League’s first regular-season outdoor game, which also was held at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium, home of the CFL’s Edmonton Elks. In that contest – played on Nov. 22, 2003 – the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Oilers, 4-3, in front of 57,167 fans. To date, there have been 37 regular-season outdoor games played in front of a total of 1,851,642 fans.

McDavid and Huberdeau discuss NHL Heritage Classic

Additional details for the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic, including the specially-designed uniforms the Flames and Oilers will wear in the game, fan events and musical entertainment will be announced in the coming weeks.