'Ready To Roll'

PENTICTON, B.C. — Etienne Morin is a year older and a year wiser.

And this year, the defender lands at the Young Stars Challenge with an NHL entry-level contract in his back pocket.

Calgary’s second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Morin has put in the work to get stronger this summer.

And that includes adding a bit of extra weight.

“I gained a lot of pounds this summer, I think it was 12 in a year,” he explained, as the Flames prospects prepared for a Friday evening matchup against the Winnipeg Jets. “My goal is just to be stronger and faster. I think it’s one of my weaknesses, so I just want to keep growing, and be a better player.”

As one of eight returnees from last year’s Young Stars tournament, Morin knows he’ll be counted upon to lead the young Flames contingent here in the Okanagan.

How young, exactly?

A total of eight selections from Calgary’s 2024 Draft class are expected to skate this weekend, meaning at the age of 19, Morin is ready to assume the role of wily veteran.

Having that NHL contract - signed this past July at the Flames summer development camp - provides some extra incentive for Morin to lead by example, too.

“More motivated for sure, it’s a huge feeling, something you’ve been dreaming (of) as a kid,” he said. “It just movitates me to work harder, knowing that I’m part of the Flames organization now.”

Calgary Wranglers head coach Trent Cull will serve as Flames bench boss this weekend and alluded to his young roster at his Friday morning availability.

And he’s confident returnees like Morin, or even those under his watch last year with the Wranglers like forwards William Stromgren and Lucas Ciona, will set the right kind of examples for the newcomers in the fold.

“They already did it (Thursday) in practice, like you can see they’re talking, they’re helping guys out, they know where they’re going to the rink, to the pre-game meal,” said Cull. “It’s just little things like that on and off the ice, and I know that those guys will be great on the ice for the group.”

Morin has ambitions as a two-way defender, and his numbers in the QMJHL prove it.

Over the past two seasons with the Moncton Wildcats, he’s scored 33 goals and totalled 121 points - and says with a gleam in his eye that Wildcats team should be ‘really good’ again in 2024-25.

After attending summer camp, too, he's on the short-list for Canada's World Juniors squad - that tournament will take place in Ottawa beginning on Boxing Day.

But this weekend, Morin’s focus is on a different shade of red.

Another chance to make his presence felt in a Flames jersey.

“I was here last year,” he said. “It’s fun to be back and I’ve had the experience for sure now.

“I’m ready to roll.”