'He's Been Excellent'

BUFFALO – Superlatives like these are immaterial to him.

In fact, the very suggestion that he’s been good, even “great” in the first three games of the season earns a friendly barb following Wednesday’s practice.

You see, Jacob Markstrom is never satisfied.

He’s unwilling to acknowledge what those of us on the outside can plainly see, because to him, there’s only one stat – one ‘team’ achievement – that actually carries weight.

“Wins,” Markstrom deadpanned. “That’s all that matters.

“1-1-1 is not a good start.”

Touché.

But let’s be honest: How can you not love that? Markstrom is of the most driven individuals the Flames have had in recent memory and comments like these are a glimpse into that sweltering psyche. The 33-year-old entered the new season with the weight of the world on his back, but instead of endorsing what has been a splendid first week (no matter what he says), the fire in his belly burns even hotter now after a couple of tough beats.

The reality is that Markstrom has been good – arguably, even, the Flames’ MVP to this point, regardless of what the stat sheet reads.

“He's playing with a free and clear mind,” said Flames Goalie Coach Jason LaBarbera. “Any athlete will tell you, when they're playing like that, that's when they're playing their best.

“Jacob’s been an elite guy for a while. The last six, seven years, he's been one of the top goalies in the entire league. So, that’s what you expect out of him – but more importantly, that's what he expects out of himself.

“We can say there's pressure from the outside or whatever, but most of the pressure comes from within. They put it on themselves. I did as a player. They all do. It's really about finding ways to navigate that part of things when you play at this position because you are the last line of defence. But I’ll tell you what, it sure was nice to see (those big saves) the other night and that’s going to go a long way in building confidence.

“Just like any player, getting that positive feedback is huge.”