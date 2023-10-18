News Feed

Markstrom Playing With a 'Free and Clear Mind'

'He's Been Excellent'
Mangiapane Launches Mange's Breadsticks

FlamesTV Podcast - Catching Up With Marc Savard

Say What - 'Getting Better Every Game'

Flames Fall in a Shootout to Capitals

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Capitals 16.10.23

Say What - 'You Want To Create Havoc'

Flames Ready to Bounce Back Tonight Against Capitals

5 Things - Flames @ Capitals 16.10.23

Coronato's Teammates Marvel at the Rookie's First Goal

Say What - 'The Work Ethic Was There'

Flames Drop 5-2 Decision in Pittsburgh

Say What - 'Check the Right Way'

Hanifin Set to Play in 600th Career Game Tonight

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Penguins 14.10.23

5 Things - Flames @ Penguins 14.10.23

In Loving Memory of Chris Snow

Mangiapane Sparks Top Line To Early Success

'The Looks Have Been There'

The Flames are looking to get on a roll with their Savard-designed powerplay

20231018_Huberdeau
By Brendan Parker
@BParkerTV CalgaryFlames.com

BUFFALO - Over his 19-year NHL career, Marc Savard had his hand in close to 300 powerplay goals.

His fingerprints have been all over another three this season - but in a completely different way.

As an architect, if you will.

The Flames powerplay has a goal in all three outings so far this season as it continues to form its identity under the guidance of their new assistant coach.

“If you ask me, the powerplay has done its job in helping us try to win hockey games,” Savard told the Flames TV Podcast. "The big thing for me - because I wasn’t here last year and there’s some new faces, too, is just trying to figure out where everyone fits best."

Players see Savard’s passion and creativity and trust his vision.

“This guy has so many ideas and so many thoughts, it’s kind of funny," said Rasmus Andersson. "But yeah, we just have to get to know each other a little bit better and then it’ll figure itself out."

He draws them up and players execute them.

“You can tell why he was such a good player when he played," said Jonathan Huberdeau. "He knows a lot of plays that can be done, he’s a great guy he wants us to do well, it’s fun to see that. He’s a great powerplay coach, he’s got a lot of options every day and he’s creative."

Savard says the Flames will continue to move guys around and explore a few different looks, especially here early in the season when they're all trying to establish an identity together.

“I thought early on maybe, Matty (Coronato) - because he’s one of the higher skilled guys we have - to try him at net front. I’m not sure that’s going to be something that sticks because he’s such a good shooter, you know?” he explained. "So, do we have another unit where he can fire the puck, that may be something we look into moving forward and put a bigger body at the net.”

Flames rookie pots first NHL goal - and it was a beauty!

The man-advantage, despite the early success, remains a work in progress.

For example, the Flames finished 1-for-5 the other night in Washington, but with a pair of chances in the back half of the third period, cashing one at that point of a 2-2 game could've made all the difference.

“With the powerplay nowadays, you’ve got to be able to play different spots and I feel like with Savvy on the breakout, you don’t always end up in your spot and at some point you’re going to take it back," Huberdeau said. "But it’s (important) not rush it and just play hockey.

“At the end of the day, you know, it’s 5-on-4 - just don’t over complicate things. Creativity is a big thing. We just need to get out there and make things happen.”

No one has a better vantage point than Andersson - the powerplay quarterback - who has seen a lot of positives through three tilts.

“I think last game we got stuck on the walls a little, but I think overall we’re moving it well," he said. "There’s a lot of good ideas behind it. We’ve just got to get on a bit of a roll and it’s going to figure itself out.

“The other unit has done a really good job and has scored two goals and we’ve scored one, and I think we can still get a few more pucks toward the net - but so far, I think the looks have been there. It’s just the last finishing touch hasn’t been there."

The shooting mentality is key.

The Flames are always looking to test goaltenders a little bit more when the situation calls for it.

“I’ve always been a pass-first kind of guy, so sometimes you have to be a little bit more selfish. But it’s still a read, right?" Andersson said. "So, I can definitely shoot a little bit more, but at the same time, you see something in your head and that’s the play you want to go with.

"But sometimes I have to be a little bit more selfish, that’s for sure."

With Savard at the helm, it's a tactic players on both units will be encouraged to employ.

“We have to find a rhythm," Huberdeau said. "I think we just have to execute better. We’re good players so we’re going to find a way to get some things."

They’ll get another chance to find that rhythm on Thursday in Buffalo.

