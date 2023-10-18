'The Looks Have Been There'

BUFFALO - Over his 19-year NHL career, Marc Savard had his hand in close to 300 powerplay goals.

His fingerprints have been all over another three this season - but in a completely different way.

As an architect, if you will.

The Flames powerplay has a goal in all three outings so far this season as it continues to form its identity under the guidance of their new assistant coach.

“If you ask me, the powerplay has done its job in helping us try to win hockey games,” Savard told the Flames TV Podcast. "The big thing for me - because I wasn’t here last year and there’s some new faces, too, is just trying to figure out where everyone fits best."

Players see Savard’s passion and creativity and trust his vision.

“This guy has so many ideas and so many thoughts, it’s kind of funny," said Rasmus Andersson. "But yeah, we just have to get to know each other a little bit better and then it’ll figure itself out."

He draws them up and players execute them.

“You can tell why he was such a good player when he played," said Jonathan Huberdeau. "He knows a lot of plays that can be done, he’s a great guy he wants us to do well, it’s fun to see that. He’s a great powerplay coach, he’s got a lot of options every day and he’s creative."

Savard says the Flames will continue to move guys around and explore a few different looks, especially here early in the season when they're all trying to establish an identity together.

“I thought early on maybe, Matty (Coronato) - because he’s one of the higher skilled guys we have - to try him at net front. I’m not sure that’s going to be something that sticks because he’s such a good shooter, you know?” he explained. "So, do we have another unit where he can fire the puck, that may be something we look into moving forward and put a bigger body at the net.”