‘Made Of Good Stuff’

On the ice, he was a hard-working, rugged defenceman.

Behind the bench, and in the front office, he was a winner.

Longtime Flames executive Al MacNeil is being remembered as a tireless worker, and a kind soul who meant as much to his adopted home city of Calgary, as Calgary meant to him and his family.

MacNeil passed away Sunday at the age of 89.

He was the first head coach in Calgary Flames history, making the move with the team from Atlanta in 1980. From there, he moved into the Flames front office, serving as the team’s assistant general manager during the Stanley Cup season of 1988-89.

In fact, it was hard - even up until recently - to experience a practice or game day at the Scotiabank Saddledome without seeing MacNeil’s smiling face.

He stayed connected with the team even in retirement, and according to Lanny McDonald, was the type of person who made time for everyone.

“He meant so much to all of us,” McDonald said over the phone Monday. “You talk to any alumni member, especially people that were involved all through the ’80s, Chopper was just one of a kind. He would start every conversation off, asking how your dear wife and kids are, and within a minute of you answering, he had already switched it to hockey. He loved the game, loved the team.

“Even when his working days were over, he was still down at practice, watched every game, putting game reports back together that Craig Conroy would share with the coaching staff. Like, hand-written notes.”