From the drop of the puck, Oliver Kylington looked back in his element.

The Flames defender returned to Scotiabank Saddledome ice wearing his familiar No. 58 for the Calgary Wranglers, logging just over 18 minutes of ice time, while helping the AHL club to a 3-2 win over the Ontario Reign in his first game action since the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Paired with Colton Poolman, Kylington looked every bit the savvy veteran, calmly, but quickly distributing the puck to teammates at every opportunity, and helping keep the danger in front of goaltender Dustin Wolf to a minimum.

“I’ve been working hard off the ice, with the coaches, (but) it’s always different when you play a game,” Kylington said after the contest. “I just tried to keep it simple from the beginning, and then I felt the game came to me a little bit quicker.

“I felt pretty good for a first game.”

Kylington played with confidence, too, earning cheers from the audience early in the second period for a sequence that saw him break up a cross-ice pass in the defensive end, then carry the puck with speed for 180-odd feet, forcing Reign netminder Erik Portillo into an important save off a backhand shot from in tight.

“I guess my legs still work,” he chuckled as he recalled the play.