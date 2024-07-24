Ken King Courts Set To Open 

Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, the family of Ken King, the Flames Foundation and Parks Foundation are pleased to announce the opening of Ken King Courts taking place this Friday, July 26, 2024.

In partnership with the Parks Foundation, Ken King Courts is an innovative pickleball and sport court located in Sandy Beach Park in southwest Calgary. The courts will promote sport and recreation to the many users of this Calgary park space. Sandy Beach Park will see several improvements in the coming year including a picnic area, parking and pathway enhancements.

Date: ​​Friday, July 26, 2024

Time: ​​10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Location: ​Sandy Beach, 4500 14A Street SW

​​Take the path down the hill towards the river and look for signs

Details: ​A brief speaking opportunity at 10:45am will be followed by a photo opportunity and pickleball demonstration

Pickleball is one of North America’s fastest growing sports due to its inclusivity and social benefit for people of all ages. It is a paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong using a paddle and plastic ball with holes.

“Ken wanted to make Calgary the best City in the world. He wanted to make it the healthiest City in the world. He wanted to make this community better. His fingerprints are on so many community improvement projects in this province,” says Marilyn King, Ken’s spouse of 48 years. “Ken King Courts will be another one of these places and we are honoured to see it open.”

“We're excited to unveil the new pickleball courts at Sandy Beach Park, enhancing health and inclusivity in one of Calgary's most beautiful parks,” says Sheila Taylor, CEO of Parks Foundation.

Born and raised in Hanley, Sask., Ken King was the vice-chairman of Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation at the time of his passing. Ken was an active member of the Calgary community, always displaying exemplary leadership and an enthusiastic commitment to amateur and professional sport. He was involved with several organizations including the TELUS Community Board, the Calgary Sport Tourism Authority, the Calgary Airport Authority and was a former chairman of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce. Ken was passionate about working towards making Calgary the healthiest City in the world.

The Flames Foundation strives to improve the lives of southern Albertans through support of health and wellness, education and grassroots sports. Since inception the Flames Foundation has donated over $64 million to southern Alberta charities. For more information visit www.calgaryflamesfoundation.com