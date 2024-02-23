That's Bos!

Kadri scores in overtime and Markstrom stands tall as Flames beat Bruins

By Ty Pilson
It was free hockey, as they say, but it turned out to be priceless.

Nazem Kadri held the puck on a 3-on-1 and fired one gloveside past Linus Ullmark as the Flames beat the Bruins 3-2 in overtime Thursday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome to sweep the season series with the East's top team.

It was Kadri's sixth-career OT winner, and second this season.

Bruins forward Charlie Coyle scored 2:33 into the third period to tie up the game and eventually force what was an edge-of-your-seat, back-and-forth track meet of a fourth period.

Jacob Markstrom - who was absolutely stellar yet again with 31 saves - flashed the leather to deny a Coyle chance, had a pad save on David Pastrnak, and got a little help from his crossbar on Mason Lohrei's shot in extra time.

Kadri then finished things off with 1:04 left, scoring unassisted for his second point on the night. He was coming off a two-goal, three-point performance in a 6-3 win over the visiting Jets on Monday.

Oliver Kylington and Martin Pospisil scored for Calgary in regulation, who improved to 27-25-5. Markstrom, meanwhile, moved into second all-time in NHL wins (211) by a Swedish goalie, jumping ahead of Tommy Salo.

The Bruins were coming off a wild 6-5 OT victory over the Oilers in Edmonton on Wednesday, blowing leads of 4-1 and 5-4 before clinching the two points, then heading down the QEII to finish off their Alberta tour.

The Flames jumped on them early in the game and had a 7-1 edge in shots when Pospisil was sent to the box for tripping, giving the visitors the first powerplay of the night. The best look, though, came courtesy of Noah Hanifin on a 2-on-1 shorthanded break with Mikael Backlund, the blueliner holding the biscuit and hitting the binders, trying to tuck it around Ullmark.

Andrei Kuzmenko was the set-up man for the opening tally, making a cross-ice pass from the right-wing boards that ended up on the tape of Kylington and he snapped a long wrister home for his second of the season, the shots 11-3 at that point.

The blueliner had a made a great play to start the rush in the Flames end, getting back to bump Trent Frederic off the puck as he tried to cut behind him to go in alone on Markstrom.

The Calgary netminder flashed the leather on Jake DeBrusk less than a minute later and followed it up with a save on Pavel Zacha, who tried a reverse between-the-legs shot from the doorstep, to maintain the lead.

But late in the frame, Markstrom rushed out to beat Bruins captain Brad Marchand to a loose puck and deny him a breakaway, but his clearing pass went right to Coyle who wired it home at 1:19 before Markstrom could retreat back between the pipes.

Pospisil restored the lead with 36.2 ticks left, though, Connor Zary’s backhand shot (which he kicked up to his stick off a pass from Kadri) was stopped by Ullmark but the puck dropping into the blue paint where he put it home.

The Bruins got their legs under in the them in the second - outshooting Calgary 11-5 - but Markstrom was stupendous to keep them off the board again.

Among his highlights: stopping a tip and rebound attempt on the powerplay by Zacha; turning aside Pastrnak’s offering on the same man-up; and kicking out his right pad to stop Jakub Lauko’s breakaway attempt.

The Flames had their looks, too. Early in the frame they forced a turnover in the Boston zone but Andrew Mangiapane’s slap pass to Blake Coleman didn’t find its mark with the winger staring at an open cage, and later Ullmark falling into the splits and gloving Kuzmenko's shot to rob him.

The Lineup:

Forwards

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Dryden Hunt - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Defence

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender:

Jacob Markstrom - starter

Dan Vladar

They Said It:

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 33, BOS 29

Powerplay: CGY 0-1, BOS 0-3

Faceoffs: CGY 47.3%, BOS 52.7%

Blocked Shots: CGY 17, BOS 12

Hits: CGY 29, BOS 23

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 27, BOS 19

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 13, BOS 10

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Bruins 22.02.24

Go inside the glass and get a close-up look at the action against Boston. Photos by Gerry Thomas

Up Next:

The Flames head up north to take on the Oilers Saturday night for a Hockey Night in Canada tilt. They return to the 'Dome on Feb. 27 when they host the L.A. Kings at 7 p.m. Click for tickets

