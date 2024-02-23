That's Bos!

It was free hockey, as they say, but it turned out to be priceless.

Nazem Kadri held the puck on a 3-on-1 and fired one gloveside past Linus Ullmark as the Flames beat the Bruins 3-2 in overtime Thursday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome to sweep the season series with the East's top team.

It was Kadri's sixth-career OT winner, and second this season.

Bruins forward Charlie Coyle scored 2:33 into the third period to tie up the game and eventually force what was an edge-of-your-seat, back-and-forth track meet of a fourth period.

Jacob Markstrom - who was absolutely stellar yet again with 31 saves - flashed the leather to deny a Coyle chance, had a pad save on David Pastrnak, and got a little help from his crossbar on Mason Lohrei's shot in extra time.

Kadri then finished things off with 1:04 left, scoring unassisted for his second point on the night. He was coming off a two-goal, three-point performance in a 6-3 win over the visiting Jets on Monday.