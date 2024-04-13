Naz's Night

Kadri made it 2-0 with the aforementioned beauty at 11:53. The veteran was flying all period, finishing with a game-leading three shots on five attempts, along with four (!) individual scoring chances.

"I think he ended up with three points tonight, in his 900th game, (and) I think that’s a pretty cool thing," said Head Coach Ryan Huska. :We talked this morning about what he means to our group right now, and how he’s taken a lot of pride in pulling people along with him, and that’s what I like to see about him. So, it’s nice to see him get rewarded for his 900th game with a nice offensive night, but for me it’s about the work he’s been doing with Connor (Zary) - when he’s been playing with him - and Pospisil as well. And even Kuzy, ever since we put them together, Kuzy’s found his game, so a lot of that credit goes to Kads.

"I think he’s earned the accolades of a good leader on our team, especially with the young guys.

"He’s done it right."

"That’s what it comes down to," Kadri added. "You can’t really hold anybody to a standard that you’re not following yourself, I’ve learned that throughout my years. You’ve got to be able to practice what you preach. I think that’s what most guys respect, is guys that show up night in and night out; you earn the respect of your teammates, your coaches and the organization."

At the other end, Wolf wasn’t overly busy did have to come up big with seven and change left in the frame, lunging into the splits and stealing a sure goal from Ross Johnston, after the puck caromed off the short-side post and sat dangerously into the slot.

The Flames opened up a 3-0 lead with a powerplay goal at 9:44 for the second, as Kuzmenko took a pass from Kadri down low, knifed his way through the paint and buried it past the outstretched pad of John Gibson.

The Ducks challenged the play for goaltender interference, but after a quick review, officials deemed it was legal.