News Feed

Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman

Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman
Flames Fall In Heritage Classic

Flames Fall In Heritage Classic
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers - 29.10.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers
5 Things - Flames @ Oilers 29.10.23

5 Things - Flames @ Oilers
Heritage Classic blog: Blake Coleman

Heritage Classic blog: Blake Coleman
Skates Off Backlund's Feet

Skates Off Backlund's Feet
Heritage Classic alumni share outdoor memories

'It Kind Of Brought You Back To Being A Kid'
Flames Fan Party Set For Sunday

Flames Fan Party Set For Sunday
Markstrom's drive stands out ahead of Heritage Classic

'You've Got To Win Hockey Games'
FlamesTV Podcast - Teeing Up The Heritage Classic With Dillon Dube

FlamesTV Podcast - Teeing Up The Heritage Classic With Dube
Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman

Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman
Say What - 'We've Got To Grab A Hold of This Now and End It'

Say What - 'We've Got To Grab A Hold of This Now and End It'
FlamesTV Podcast - 'You've Got to Earn It'

FlamesTV Podcast - 'You've Got to Earn It'
Flames fall to Blues

Flames fall to Blues
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blues - 26.10.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blues - 26.10.23
By the Numbers - NHL Heritage Classic

By the Numbers - NHL Heritage Classic
Say What - 'Getting Lots of Opportunities'

Say What - 'Getting Lots of Opportunities'
Solovyov earns NHL call-up ahead of Blues clash

'It's A Big Day For My Family'

'It's For Sure Special'

Markstrom's 'proud' big brother, mom and family enjoy unique experience

use
By Brendan Parker
@BParkerTV CalgaryFlames.com

Tim Markstrom is no stranger to being on the field (or pitch), preparing for a big game.

It’s the sheet of ice in the middle of that field he’s not accustomed to.

The older brother of Flames goaltender Jacob made the trip to Alberta, along with their mother, to watch the Heritage Classic this past weekend in Edmonton.

A former professional goalkeeper back home in Sweden, it’s his first chance to see his younger brother, with his own two eyes, as a member of the Flames.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” beamed Tim. “I feel very proud as a big brother to experience this type of game. For them it’s just a regular game, but for us around it’s so special.”

Not just any other game for Jacob either. His first chance to play an NHL game outdoors, and - more importantly - a chance to share the experience with family, who travelled a long way to get here.

“I feel like (Saturday) was a special day with family here and just to kind of enjoy hockey with them and not just me enjoying it so it was nice for them to have a small part of it,” Jacob said.

Jacob's fiancee Amanda, their son Clark, and Amanda's mom were also in attendance.

It’s a weekend like this that reminds many players of their childhood, spending countless hours on the outdoor rink.

Fitting that Tim timed his visit for the Heritage Classic, considering it was him that helped Jacob find the goaltending position to begin with.

“I always said it was me that taught him how to be a good goalie because I’m four years older so he was always the goalie, because no one wanted to be the goalie, he was the younger brother so I was like ‘you have me to thank for a lot,” joked Tim. “Nah, I’m kidding.”

Although Jacob certainly doesn’t dispute the story.

“Somebody had to play net and if you want to play with the older kids,” Jacob told the Hockey Night in Canada panel on Saturday.

“I guess I was kind of forced into being the goalie, but it turned out pretty good.”

You could say it turned out extremely well. And his family whether in person or watching from back home in Sweden are beaming with pride every time he straps the pads on.

“Of course for us as a family it’s a super proud moment,” Tim added.

Tim played hockey till about 14 or 15 years old, but was more of a goalscorer.

“The thing I remember most was my coach back in the day, he called my parents and said ‘Tim is wasting his talents, he doesn’t like to train.’ I was very lazy, I liked to score goals, be in front of the goalie for tap-in’s, tip-in’s but no I was lazy back in the day.”

He later found his home on the soccer pitch as a goalkeeper, and just like his brother, a darn good one.

Time helped guide his hometown club, Gefle IF, to a promotion into Swedish 2nd League in his final season of professional football.

He’s now enjoying his first year of retirement. More time with family and more time to watch his younger brother continue to live his dream on the frozen pond.

“It was good to share what I do and what I love to do with the people I love,” said Jacob. “It was fun to see them here, they made the long trip to come here and support. It’s for sure special.”