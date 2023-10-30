'It's For Sure Special'

Tim Markstrom is no stranger to being on the field (or pitch), preparing for a big game.

It’s the sheet of ice in the middle of that field he’s not accustomed to.

The older brother of Flames goaltender Jacob made the trip to Alberta, along with their mother, to watch the Heritage Classic this past weekend in Edmonton.

A former professional goalkeeper back home in Sweden, it’s his first chance to see his younger brother, with his own two eyes, as a member of the Flames.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” beamed Tim. “I feel very proud as a big brother to experience this type of game. For them it’s just a regular game, but for us around it’s so special.”

Not just any other game for Jacob either. His first chance to play an NHL game outdoors, and - more importantly - a chance to share the experience with family, who travelled a long way to get here.

“I feel like (Saturday) was a special day with family here and just to kind of enjoy hockey with them and not just me enjoying it so it was nice for them to have a small part of it,” Jacob said.

Jacob's fiancee Amanda, their son Clark, and Amanda's mom were also in attendance.