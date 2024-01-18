At 6-foot-8, you can’t miss him on the ice.

And now, Adam Klapka is trying to make the most of his first NHL call-up.

The 23-year-old Czech forward was recalled from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers Thursday, joining his NHL mates at morning skate as the team prepared to host the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Saddledome.

It’s all a bit surreal for Klapka, to go from watching NHL hockey on TV to being thrust in front of a throng of local and national reporters inside the Flames dressing room.

“For me it’s pretty new, all that stuff, I just saw it on TV,” Klapka said. “When I was back home two years ago, I came to the rink, every time I (watched) highlights from the NHL, now I’m sitting with them in the locker-room.

“It’s a special moment for me.”

Special, too, for his family back in Prague, who no doubt will be up until the wee hours of the morning when he makes his eventual NHL debut.

Klapka says his parents and his girlfriend were two of his first phone calls after he received word from Wranglers brass that he was on his way up to The Show.

“It was really emotional for them, because they’ve (been) with me all the time when I was growing up and played hockey,” he recalled. “My dad woke up with me at 5 a.m. and took me to practice, went to my practice almost twice a week so it was really awesome for him; my girlfriend has been with me since I played hockey back home, so it was really emotional for everyone that I called.”