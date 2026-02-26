SAN JOSE — Nearly 10 years on from his NHL debut against the Flames, defenceman Joel Hanley is set for a career milestone - as a Flame - this evening in the Bay Area.

The steady defender will suit up in his 300th career NHL contest tonight against the Sharks, the latest in a decade-long journey that’s seen the 34-year-old write a unique hockey story.

“It's taken me a long time,” Hanley reflected Thursday morning. “It’s just a fun ride and a great journey, just not taking a day for granted, any day here in the NHL is a special day.”

He’s seen his fair share of NHL days, too, since becoming a regular. Undrafted, Hanley signed an AHL deal out of the University of Massachusetts before inking his first NHL contract with the Canadiens in the summer of 2015.

But it was in 2020 that Hanley made the NHL his everyday life. Called up by the Dallas Stars, he joined the team in time for their run to the Stanley Cup Final inside the Edmonton bubble that year, scoring his first NHL goal in Game 1 against Blake Coleman and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“It’s been crazy. Like just looking back, spent some time in the East Coast League, and then obviously in the AHL," said Hanley. "There's definitely some worse days than others, but just having a good support group around me and believing in myself, took me a while to do that.”