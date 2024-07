Flames prospect Matvei Gridin has been selected first overall by the Val-d'Or Foreurs in the CHL Import Draft.

Gridin, who was taken by the Flames with the 28th pick in the NHL Draft last Friday, had 38 goals and 83 points last year with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL.

The 6-foot-1, 185-lb. left-winger is a University of Michigan commit and grew up idolizing Pavel Datsyuk.