Game Day Notebook - 30.10.25

KANATA — Game Two of the Flames' four-game swing goes this evening at Canadian Tire Centre, with puck drop slated for 5 p.m. MT.
To get you set for this evening's contest, get caught up with our Game Day Notebook!
Cooley goes in goal ... Puck management a key ... Weegar's eventful trip home
Devin Cooley is expected to make his second start in a Flames sweater this evening, and first appearance since he came on in relief of Dustin Wolf 12 days ago in Las Vegas.
Cooley was positioned in the starter's crease at Thursday's optional morning skate.
And he's shown well so far during his limited regular-season work, posting a .925 save percentage over his 78:42 of work in 2025-26.
Head coach Ryan Huska said he's looking for that same type of consistency this evening.
"The same as we've seen his other starts for us - or his other start and his other appearance for us - is to give us a chance, and he's looked very good in practice," the bench boss said. "He's looked very good in the games he's been in, so much of the same is what we're looking for."
Tonight's start - the eighth of Cooley's career - also marks a first for the product of Los Gatos, Calif.
Cooley will face an Eastern Conference opponent in the regular season for the first time in his NHL career, and he'll also play an NHL game in Canada for the first time since a contest at the Scotiabank Saddledome (as a member of the Sharks) in the 2023-24 season-closer.
Managing the game, and managing the puck, is top of mind for the Flames this evening.
Toronto scored three of their four goals off turnovers Tuesday, and as the scene shifts to the nation's capital tonight, head coach Ryan Huska suggested in his pre-game availability that his group's decision-making will need to be on point against the Senators.
"It's more about the decision with the puck at certain moments of the game," Huska said. "That's the key thing for us, is that we manage it the right way, so we don't give up opportunities based on a mistake that we made with the puck."
But the underlying numbers suggest Tuesday's errors are more of a one-off than anything.
Entering play tonight, Calgary commits the 13th fewest giveaways per 60 minutes of any of the 32 NHL clubs.
And for MacKenzie Weegar, it's up to the entire group to give just a little bit more to help the Flames get back on the right side of the ledger tonight.
"Everybody's got to play a little bit better, you know, we're gonna get out of it," he said. "There's a lot of things that are good with our game, I think sometimes just managing the puck a little bit better and little things like that, it always comes down to little things, but it's a great leadership group. Everybody's trying to be positive in there.
"No better time to get out of it than being in Ottawa."
Everyone loves going home.
Especially during the course of a busy hockey season, and for three nights, no less.
But for Mackenzie Weegar, this trip back to Ottawa wasn't all sunshine and rainbows, and we're not talking about the downpour gripping the Capital Region Thursday.
"Unfortunately, I got pulled over yesterday," Weegar smiled. "So I need to get my insurance figured out on one of my cars. Need to get that updated. So that was a bit of a little mix up there yesterday.
But Weegar - always one of the more ebullient Flames - got away without a ticket.
"Got to meet a nice police officer and you know ... he gave me a warning," he said. "Great guy. Really great guy.
"I don't even think he knew who I was. So, yeah, I got a good bounce there yesterday."
For the Ottawa native, the trips home are even less frequent as a member of a Western Conference team.
So Weegar is determined to make this one count.
"It's been a treat, had a nice dinner last night," he said. "Got to see some friends and family, and yeah, it's always nice.
"It was a nice, beautiful day outside yesterday, so I tried to get some sun and see some people, and have a big game for them tonight."