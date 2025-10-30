Game Day Notebook - 30.10.25

Too Cool

Devin Cooley is expected to make his second start in a Flames sweater this evening, and first appearance since he came on in relief of Dustin Wolf 12 days ago in Las Vegas.

Cooley was positioned in the starter's crease at Thursday's optional morning skate.

And he's shown well so far during his limited regular-season work, posting a .925 save percentage over his 78:42 of work in 2025-26.

Head coach Ryan Huska said he's looking for that same type of consistency this evening.

"The same as we've seen his other starts for us - or his other start and his other appearance for us - is to give us a chance, and he's looked very good in practice," the bench boss said. "He's looked very good in the games he's been in, so much of the same is what we're looking for."

Tonight's start - the eighth of Cooley's career - also marks a first for the product of Los Gatos, Calif.

Cooley will face an Eastern Conference opponent in the regular season for the first time in his NHL career, and he'll also play an NHL game in Canada for the first time since a contest at the Scotiabank Saddledome (as a member of the Sharks) in the 2023-24 season-closer.