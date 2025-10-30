5 Things - Flames @ Senators

Flames visit nation's capital for date with Senators (5:00 p.m. MT/Sportsnet)

5Things-FBTW
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

1. It's In The Details

It's been a busy month.

Lots of travel, lots of hockey, and one last task on the October docket tonight, as Calgary pays a visit to the Canadian Tire Centre and the Ottawa Senators.

And what better way than to close out a difficult month on the ice than a victory in our nation's capital?

As has been the case in most of the team's setbacks this year, the Flames were right in the mix in Toronto two nights ago, falling victim to some uncharacteristic mistakes in the defensive zone that ultimately cost the group on the scoresheet, and in the standings.

But at the other end of the rink, there's reason for some optimism.

Calgary has turned a corner with respect to the offensive side of the game. There's more production - first and foremost - but also more poise, and more creativity in the O-zone.

The trio of Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri and Morgan Frost has played a big role in that. Frost scored the opener Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena on a crisp, cross-ice feed from Huberdeau, while Kadri had a goal inside the opening two minutes Sunday against the Rangers.

According to the veteran playmaker Huberdeau, the trio shares similiar instincts, and each has their own nose for the net.

"I think we’re all offensive guys. We know how to create opportunities, and create some room," he said following practice Wednesday afternoon. "Frosty’s a really skilled player, Naz as well; he’s getting a lot of looks.

"I just wish that we put the puck in the back of the net more, but that’s going to come if we have those chances night after night."

The trio skated again together Wednesday in practice and curiously, while the line employs two centres, it was the younger Frost that took the majority of the draws against the Maple Leafs, winning 14 out of his 20 attempts.

They've got the talent to be difference-makers.

But for Huberdeau, the true test will be replicating the type of 60-minute effort that the Scotiabank Saddledome saw last weekend against New York, if the Flames want to head into November on a winning note.

"I think we’re really close. Last game could have been different, it’s the small details we’ve got to correct," he said. "I think overall, our game is trending in the right direction.

"When we have the lead, we’ve got to keep it. We need a good start in Ottawa."

"Pucks are going to go in for our line"

2. Know Your Enemy

It's set to be a Halloween-themed game inside the Canadian Tire Centre tonight, but the Senators are hoping they left the scary moments behind in Chicago on Tuesday.

The Blackhawks - buoyed by Connor Bedard's first NHL hat-trick - dispatched Ottawa two nights ago by a 7-3 scoreline, racing out to a 4-0 lead before the game was 23 minutes old before sealing the win with three third-period goals.

Jake Sanderson, Mike Amadio and Tim Stutzle had the Senators markers, while Linus Ullmark made 19 saves between the pipes.

"I didn't think we were sharp, I didn't think we had our skating legs," head coach Travis Green told reporters after the game. "I do like that we found our game, pushed back in the second period, had a great chance to tie it.

"We got what we deserved tonight. They deserved to win."

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Ottawa, who have been on fire offensively, too, over the past week. The Senators scored seven goals in two of those three previous victories (a 7-1 win at Washington, followed by a 7-2 home-ice triumph over Boston on Monday), and Ottawa's powerplay ranks second in the NHL, clicking at a rate of close to 32%.

Forwards Tim Stutzle and Drake Batherson lead the team with 12 points apiece, while former Calgary Northwest Flame and Edge School standout Jake Sanderson has 10 points to show from his 11 appearances on the back end.

It's been high-event hockey throughout the month of October in Ottawa. The Senators come into this evening's contest tied for the most goals for in the league with 41, while only one club - the San Jose Sharks - have allowed more than Ottawa's 44 goals against.

2025-26 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
11.4%
31st
Senators
31.7%
2nd
Penalty Kill
Flames
75.0%
T-20th
Senators
63.6%
30th
5-on-5 Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
53.80%
4th
Senators
52.92%
5th
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
52.22%
12th
Senators
54.80%
6th


3. Fast Facts

2025-26 Season Series

Tonight marks the first of two meetings this season between Calgary and Ottawa, with a return engagement set for the Scotiabank Saddledome Mar. 5.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Yegor Sharangovich and Nazem Kadri each scored in the Flames' last visit to Canadian Tire Centre, but Brady Tkachuk's third-period tally stood up as the winner in a 4-3 Senators triumph.

Tkachuk had the decider in the last meeting, too, a 3-2 Ottawa win Dec. 19 in Calgary. Blake Coleman and Huberdeau had the Flames goals that evening.

Did You Know?

Sam Honzek became the fourth member of the Flames organization to score his first NHL goal during the 2025 calendar year, when he lit the lamp Tuesday night in Toronto.

Interestingly enough, all four of those first NHL tallies have taken place on the road.

The list of 2025 Flames first-goal scorers is as follows:

  • Apr. 17, 2025 - Sam Morton (at Los Angeles - game-winner)
  • Apr. 17, 2025 - Zayne Parekh (at Los Angeles)
  • Oct. 8. 2025 - Matvei Gridin (at Edmonton)
  • Oct. 28, 2025 - Sam Honzek (at Toronto)

Flames captain Mikael Backlund has earned primary assists on half of the 2025 debut markers, notching helpers on Parekh's goal at Los Angeles and Honzek's tally Tuesday night.

4. Lineup Notes

The Flames flew to Ottawa late Tuesday night and hit the ice for a battle drill-heavy practice session Wednesday afternoon in Kanata.

Here's how the team lined up:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Morgan Frost

Joel Farabee - Yegor Sharangovich - Connor Zary

Sam Honzek - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka

Matt Coronato

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDERS

Devin Cooley

Dustin Wolf

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Sam Honzek

Honzek scored his first NHL goal Tuesday night in Toronto and over the past three games, he's settled into life on a line with veterans Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman.

And despite playing just 11:41 against the Leafs, he led Calgary in hits with five.

Our Ty Pilson caught up with Honzek following Wednesday's practice at Canadian Tire Centre, that feature is available HERE.

Senators - Tim Stutzle

The German forward had a goal and an assist Tuesday night in Chicago, his second-period tally bringing the contest back to a one-goal game in the second period.

Despite the loss in the Windy City, Stutzle extended his multi-point game streak to three, and comes into tonight's contest with 12 points (5G, 7A) on the young season.

He had two helpers in the two-game season series against the Flames in 2024-25.

News Feed

'Really Special For Me'

Flames Fall 4-3 To Maple Leafs

'Practice What You Preach'

'Looks Different From Ice Level'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Maple Leafs 28.10.25

5 Things - Flames @ Maple Leafs 28.10.25

Future Watch Update - 27.10.25

Sunday Night Delight!

Game Day Notebook - 26.10.25

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Rangers

5 Things - Flames vs. Rangers

Flames Defeated By Jets

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Jets

Game Day Notebook - 24.10.25

5 Things - Flames @ Jets

Flames Settle For Point Versus Canadiens

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canadiens

Game Day Notebook - 22.10.25