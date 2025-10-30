5 Things - Flames @ Senators

1. It's In The Details

It's been a busy month.

Lots of travel, lots of hockey, and one last task on the October docket tonight, as Calgary pays a visit to the Canadian Tire Centre and the Ottawa Senators.

And what better way than to close out a difficult month on the ice than a victory in our nation's capital?

As has been the case in most of the team's setbacks this year, the Flames were right in the mix in Toronto two nights ago, falling victim to some uncharacteristic mistakes in the defensive zone that ultimately cost the group on the scoresheet, and in the standings.

But at the other end of the rink, there's reason for some optimism.

Calgary has turned a corner with respect to the offensive side of the game. There's more production - first and foremost - but also more poise, and more creativity in the O-zone.

The trio of Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri and Morgan Frost has played a big role in that. Frost scored the opener Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena on a crisp, cross-ice feed from Huberdeau, while Kadri had a goal inside the opening two minutes Sunday against the Rangers.

According to the veteran playmaker Huberdeau, the trio shares similiar instincts, and each has their own nose for the net.

"I think we’re all offensive guys. We know how to create opportunities, and create some room," he said following practice Wednesday afternoon. "Frosty’s a really skilled player, Naz as well; he’s getting a lot of looks.

"I just wish that we put the puck in the back of the net more, but that’s going to come if we have those chances night after night."

The trio skated again together Wednesday in practice and curiously, while the line employs two centres, it was the younger Frost that took the majority of the draws against the Maple Leafs, winning 14 out of his 20 attempts.

They've got the talent to be difference-makers.

But for Huberdeau, the true test will be replicating the type of 60-minute effort that the Scotiabank Saddledome saw last weekend against New York, if the Flames want to head into November on a winning note.

"I think we’re really close. Last game could have been different, it’s the small details we’ve got to correct," he said. "I think overall, our game is trending in the right direction.

"When we have the lead, we’ve got to keep it. We need a good start in Ottawa."