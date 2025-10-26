Game Day Notebook - 26.10.25

Wings Of Change

Morgan Frost found himself in an unfamiliar position at Sunday's morning skate - on the wing.

Frost went through line rushes on a trio with Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri, and when asked about the switch, head coach Ryan Huska was optimistic that a move away from the middle of the ice might just unlock more offence from his 26-year-old pivot.

"I think it could free him up for a little bit more speed to the game, I think when you're in the middle of the ice, you have a lot of responsibilities down low," said Huska. "He's an offensive player and putting two offensive guys hopefully will help out there.

"But the big thing for me is it allows him not to have so much responsibility in his own zone. This hopefully will free him out to touch the puck more and help us generate a little bit more."

Frost, who logged an assist in Friday's game in Winnipeg, is embracing the challenge.

"It's a little different," he smiled. "I haven't played on the wing in a while, for sure, but, you know, you see your name up there next to Naz and Huby, it's a good feeling.

"Something different, and hopefully we can get my offensive game going."