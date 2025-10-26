Game Day Notebook - 26.10.25

The Flames and Rangers wrap up the weekend with a 6 p.m. MT start at the Scotiabank Saddledome. GET TICKETS
Wolf to make fifth straight start ... Frost moves to wing ... Coronato getting a 'reset'
Dustin Wolf is expected to make his fifth straight start in goal this evening against the Rangers.
And while the visitors have yet to confirm their starting netminder, there's a chance Wolf could go up against his childhood hero in Jonathan Quick, too.
Quick has started only two of the Rangers' eight games to begin the new season, his last outing came Oct. 18 in a win at Montreal.
But for Wolf, the heavy workload is nothing new.
He's played in all but one of Calgary's prior nine fixtures in 2025-26 and so far, looks on track to surpass the 53 appearances he made in a Flames jersey a season ago.
Wolf has one career outing against the Rangers, a 27-save performance at the 'Dome last November in a 3-2 Calgary win.
Morgan Frost found himself in an unfamiliar position at Sunday's morning skate - on the wing.
Frost went through line rushes on a trio with Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri, and when asked about the switch, head coach Ryan Huska was optimistic that a move away from the middle of the ice might just unlock more offence from his 26-year-old pivot.
"I think it could free him up for a little bit more speed to the game, I think when you're in the middle of the ice, you have a lot of responsibilities down low," said Huska. "He's an offensive player and putting two offensive guys hopefully will help out there.
"But the big thing for me is it allows him not to have so much responsibility in his own zone. This hopefully will free him out to touch the puck more and help us generate a little bit more."
Frost, who logged an assist in Friday's game in Winnipeg, is embracing the challenge.
"It's a little different," he smiled. "I haven't played on the wing in a while, for sure, but, you know, you see your name up there next to Naz and Huby, it's a good feeling.
"Something different, and hopefully we can get my offensive game going."
Matt Coronato is expected to be a scratch in Sunday's contest, a move head coach Ryan Huska said at his morning availability was predicated on allowing the young forward to reset, and re-focus, ahead of next week's four-game trip.
"I would put Matt in the category right now - and there's a few of our players in that category - of trying too hard, that things have become forced for him," said Huska. "And that’s shown up in his play over a little bit, so giving him a chance to just kind of reset and catch his breath was something that we felt was important for him."
Coronato has been held to two goals on the young season - both of which came in the Flames' home-opener Oct. 11.
But the head coach is a firm believer that Coronato will get back on track.
"He's going to get back in our next game, it’s more of just taking a breath," Huska explained. "You recognize that you're a really good player, I think always when you get into situations like we're in, there's a tendency for everybody to want to try to do a little bit too much to try to help the team get out of where we're in right now. When you take care of your own game and just you know, when you take care of your own house first, then everything else falls into place.
"And that's really it for me. Just take a deep breath and then get ready to play (Tuesday) in Toronto."