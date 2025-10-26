5 Things - Flames vs. Rangers

1. Home On The Range(rs)

Back in Wild Rose Country.

And designs on being a thorn in the side of their Broadway guests.

The Flames found a bit of offensive touch Friday night in Winnipeg, ultimately falling short 5-3 in a contest that featured 14 powerplays shared between the two sides.

And again, if Calgary could have played the 60 minutes at 5-on-5, the argument could be made that they would have avoided that setback. The Flames held a 70% share of the high-danger chances at stretches where both teams enjoyed a full complement of skaters, but the Jets had more than 11 minutes of powerplay time Friday, cashing in on two of their eight opportunities.

“You’re not going to win hockey games when you take eight minor penalties. It’s just the way it goes," head coach Ryan Huska said post-game. "Our 5-on-5 game, it’s been fine. Where we’ve been struggling lately is in the special teams department.

"It was nice to see some of our older guys get some goals for us, and try and get a little run support. The eight minor penalties, doesn’t work."

One lineup tweak that made an immediate impression Friday was Zayne Parekh's promotion to the top powerplay unit. In all, he finished that contest at Canada Life Centre with 4:35 of man-advantage playing time, earning his first career NHL assist on Nazem Kadri's first-period powerplay goal.

"He (Parekh) did a good job up there," Huska commented. "The puck movement up top was noticeably different, from him in particular.

"It was a lot quicker off of his stick, moving side to side, and I think that’s what opened up that chance for Naz on his goal."

The grueling October schedule doesn't get any easier for the Flames, either. After tonight's game, they're off to the Eastern Conference for a four-game set that begins Tuesday night in Toronto.

The time is nigh to take advantage of some 'Dome cooking.