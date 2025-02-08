Game Day Notebook - 08.02.25

Coro-Nation

Matt Coronato has earned himself a top-line assignment.

He skated alongside Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau at Saturday's morning skate and is slated to appear on the No.-1 line this evening.

"It’s exciting," he said after a brisk twirl on the Scotiabank Saddledome ice. "I think a good opportunity for me to just go out and try to keep playing the same way, and help the team win."

It's been a breakout year for the 22-year-old, too.

He's up to 14 goals and 30 points, and comes into tonight's contest with six points in his last five games.

And perhaps more importantly, he's launching the biscuit with aplomb, too.

Coronato is up to 116 shots on goal on the season, and his 45 shots in 2025 rank third among Flames skaters.

Head coach Ryan Huska is pleased to see the former first-rounder ascend up the lineup, gaining more and more confidence along the way.

"I think with the more games that he’s played, and the roles that he’s earned along the way - because he’s deserved to be playing the minutes that he’s playing right now - I think he’s gained a lot of belief in his ability at this level," Huska explained. "Maybe, at the beginning of the year, if we’d thrown him with guys like that to start with, it maybe wouldn’t have gone all that well. So he needed the time to kinda build his resume - I think for himself - at this level, and now he’s there.

"So I think he fully understands that ‘yup, you’re playing with two pretty good players, but if I have a chance to shoot the puck, I’m gonna shoot the puck.’ So I’m not gonna worry too much about him on that line right now, I think he’s going to do a really good job."

The trio of Coronato, Huberdeau and Kadri have developed chemistry on the man-advantage, too, and Huska alluded Saturday that part of his lineup decisions at even strength are based on powerplay work.

But Coronato doesn't plan on doing anything differently than he has done all season long, even if he's skating alongside long-time NHL producers in Huberdeau and Kadri.

"I think just play the game the same way," he said of his aspirations against the Kraken. "I think trusting instincts.

"I don’t think I ever wanna be selfish, but I do want to shoot the puck."