5 Things - Flames vs. Kraken

1. Make It, Then Break It

One more for the road.

The Flames play host to the Kraken in the final game before an extended layoff, as the NHL steps aside for the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal and Boston.

And Calgary will be looking to replicate the same type of result the last time they stared a break in the face, back in December in their final pre-holiday fixture - a game they won on home ice over the Blackhawks.

Tonight presents a similar opportunity. Everyone likes to end on a good note.

For head coach Ryan Huska, it's also a chance for his group to get back to doing the types of things that have brought them success - especially at home - this season.

"I think it’s just trying to get back to playing our best game," he said Friday. "I mean, last night there were stretches were - like the first period, I thought was a pretty good period for us - and when we gave up that goal to start the second, I thought we went flat from there.

"So the real challenge for us is to make sure that we’re prepared for 60 minutes, knowing that there’s going to be momentum shifts in games. I think as a team, we’ve got to dig in and get it back when it’s not on our side."

It's also no secret that the Flames' lone win over the past seven days came against the same Seattle side that will visit the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight.

Calgary scored a win in a back-to-back situation last Sunday, one that included travel hiccups and a time-zone change.

Huska suggesting Friday he's looking for that same type of resiliency this weekend, espeically in the event a game situation - or a spell of momentum - doesn't go their way.

"I think it’s just a re-focus, that, to me, is the biggest thing," he said. "So when you find yourself in one of those situations, where you don’t like something that happened, it’s making sure that that next line’s got some edge, and they’re prepared to go out there and - whatever the case may be - be physical, be spending a lot of time in the offensive zone.

"Whatever it’s got to be, to shift the momentum back."

And take some momentum into the 4 Nations break.

Tonight's contest is the Flames' 21st since they returned from the holidays.

The chips are down.

All that's needed now is the turn of a friendly card.