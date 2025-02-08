5 Things - Flames vs. Kraken

The Flames host the Kraken for the first time this season (8 p.m. MT/CBC/Sportsnet West)

5ThingsFeb8Web
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

1. Make It, Then Break It

One more for the road.

The Flames play host to the Kraken in the final game before an extended layoff, as the NHL steps aside for the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal and Boston.

And Calgary will be looking to replicate the same type of result the last time they stared a break in the face, back in December in their final pre-holiday fixture - a game they won on home ice over the Blackhawks.

Tonight presents a similar opportunity. Everyone likes to end on a good note.

For head coach Ryan Huska, it's also a chance for his group to get back to doing the types of things that have brought them success - especially at home - this season.

"I think it’s just trying to get back to playing our best game," he said Friday. "I mean, last night there were stretches were - like the first period, I thought was a pretty good period for us - and when we gave up that goal to start the second, I thought we went flat from there.

"So the real challenge for us is to make sure that we’re prepared for 60 minutes, knowing that there’s going to be momentum shifts in games. I think as a team, we’ve got to dig in and get it back when it’s not on our side."

It's also no secret that the Flames' lone win over the past seven days came against the same Seattle side that will visit the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. GET TICKETS

Calgary scored a win in a back-to-back situation last Sunday, one that included travel hiccups and a time-zone change.

Huska suggesting Friday he's looking for that same type of resiliency this weekend, espeically in the event a game situation - or a spell of momentum - doesn't go their way.

"I think it’s just a re-focus, that, to me, is the biggest thing," he said. "So when you find yourself in one of those situations, where you don’t like something that happened, it’s making sure that that next line’s got some edge, and they’re prepared to go out there and - whatever the case may be - be physical, be spending a lot of time in the offensive zone.

"Whatever it’s got to be, to shift the momentum back."

And take some momentum into the 4 Nations break.

Tonight's contest is the Flames' 21st since they returned from the holidays.

The chips are down.

All that's needed now is the turn of a friendly card.

"We want to see him play faster with the puck"

2. Know Your Enemy

Seattle, meanwhile, will be looking for that same good feeling, with tonight also marking their final fixture before a visit to Florida Feb. 22.

And they're due. The Kraken have dropped five of their last six games, with all but one of those contests occurring on home ice.

Their most recent setback came in the form of a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Maple Leafs Thursday night.

Eeli Tolvanen scored the lone Seattle goal, while Joey Daccord made 27 saves between the pipes.

But the contest left head coach Dan Bylsma looking for a bit more grit from his group in the offensive zone.

“I think at times, we’ve been better at having a shooting mentality, and getting guys around the blue paint," Bylsma told NHL.com Thursday. "I think you can expect to get the pretty goals every now and again, but you’ve got to get a little hungry and a little dirtier to score the everyday goals.”

Forward Chandler Stephenson leads the team with 16 points since the calendar flipped to 2025. The two-time Stanley Cup champ signed a seven-year, free-agent deal in Seattle this past July.

Jared McCann's 42 points lead the team, and all but one of his 14 points in 2025 have been assists.

The 28-year-old was a 40-goal man for the Kraken two seasons ago, and will be a continued focal point for opposing defences in the wake of Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde's prolonged absences due to injury.

Of the eight teams currently on the outside of the Western Conference playoff picture, only two have more than the 10 road wins amassed by Seattle this season.

2024-25 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
22.6%
12th
Kraken
18.0%
26th
Penalty Kill
Flames
72.0%
28th
Kraken
76.0%
T-26th
Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
51.21%
10th
Kraken
47.56%
26th
High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
48.21%
22nd
Kraken
45.82%
27th


3. Fast Facts

2024-25 Season Series

Tonight marks the third of four meetings between Calgary and Seattle this season, but the first to take place on Scotiabank Saddledome ice.

It's also the second encounter inside a week, after the Flames scored a 3-2 win over the Kraken this past Sunday in the Emerald City.

Calgary jumped out to a 3-0, first-period lead on goals from Morgan Frost, Yegor Sharangovich and Jonathan Huberdeau, the latter two tallies coming on the man advantage.

Dan Vladar earned the victory in goal, making 29 saves.

Seattle won the season series opener 2-1 in overtime Oct. 19.

After tonight's game, the Kraken will visit the 'Dome once more on Mar. 25.

Did You Know?

They've been cashing in while two men up.

But did you know the Flames' recent run of 5-on-3 success hasn't been matched in 12 years?

By virtue of Jonathan Huberdeau's first-period goal Thursday against Colorado, Calgary became the first NHL club since the 2012-13 Phoenix Coyotes to score while on a 5-on 3 powerplay in three consecutive games.

The powerplay's been cookin' of late, too.

The Flames 'peeper' has been clicking at a rate of 30.6% since January 14, a mark that stands fifth-best in the league.

4. The Chase Continues

In case you missed it, Episode 7 of The Chase dropped Friday night.

The episode chronicles Calgary's January swing through the Midwest - a run that included Rory Kerins' NHL debut in Chicago and Dustin Wolf's stellar performance against the high-flying Jets in Winnipeg.

Take 42 minutes out of your Saturday and check it out!

And catch up on the entire series on the Flames' YouTube channel HERE.

Your all-access pass to the Flames dressing room

5. Players to Watch

Flames - Rasmus Andersson

The lone skater to represent the Flames at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, Andersson is surely eager to head into the tournament on a positive note.

He scored his eighth goal of the season in Thursday's loss to Colorado.

And since the start of the 2023-24 campaign, he's collected six points in as many games against Seattle, a total that included an overtime winner Nov. 20, 2023.

He'll swap Flames red for Sweden's gold and blue beginning Wednesday, when the Swedes open the 4 Nations Face-Off versus Canada in Montreal.

Flames blueliner scores from a tight angle in the third

Kraken - Eeli Tolvanen

The Finnish forward scored the Kraken's lone goal Thursday against Toronto, and comes into tonight's contest with five tallies over his last seven games.

The Flames, in fact, are the only team to hold Tolvanen off the scoresheet over that stretch, limiting him to one shot on goal in that Feb. 2 victory at Climate Pledge Arena.

Tolvanen is two goals shy of the career-best 18 he put up during the 2022-23 campaign, a season he split between Nashville and Seattle.

