Game Day Notebook - 02.01.25

Vladar expected to start ... Pachal eyes milestone ... Coleman, Flames building brotherhood

250102_Coleman
By Chris Wahl
By Chris Wahl

They've rung in the New Year, and now the Flames will try to pick up in 2025 where they left off in 2024, hosting the Utah Hockey Club at the Scotiabank Saddledome at 7 p.m. GET TICKETS

Get ready for this evening's contest with our Game Day Notebook!

The Pipes Are Calling

Dan Vladar was in the starter's crease during a full morning skate Thursday, and he appears set to make his ninth home appearance of the season against the Utahns.

He last played Sunday in Vegas, where he made 34 saves in that 3-0 setback to the Golden Knights.

In front of him, Calgary is not anticipated to make any changes to the group that beat the Canucks 3-1 on home ice two nights ago.

For this evening's projected roster, click here.

"I believe in myself - always pushing"

Triple Digits

Brayden Pachal is set to become the third Flame this week to reach 100 career NHL appearances, joining Martin Pospisil and Connor Zary, who both achieved the feat Tuesday against Vancouver.

The 25-year-old was never drafted, and played most of four full seasons in the AHL before breaking into the NHL on a full-time basis in 2023-24.

But since being claimed by Calgary this past February, he's been a fixture on the blue line - bringing a rugged, physical presence night in, night out.

He's hopeful, too, that these first 100 games are just the start.

"It was a goal to get to this point, and to continue to build, but you never know what’s going to happen," he said Thursday. "I’m just super-grateful for the opportunity that I’ve gotten here."

So much of an opportunity, in fact, that Pachal recently put pen to paper on a two-year contract extension with Calgary - one that will keep him in Flames silks until 2027.

Tonight, though, he's eager to celebrate this milestone, and he'll have his parents at the 'Dome too, to help soak it all in.

"We’ve got the moms trip coming up (next week), so my mom came in early," he explained with a grin.

"I think my dad’s a little jealous of her, so he followed her up here for these home games."

Band Of Brothers

If Tuesday's game against Vancouver taught us anything, it's that this Flames group is more than willing to stand up for one another when the irons get tossed in the proverbial fire.

Blake Coleman's crew had Wednesday to digest an emotionally-charged win.

And while the angst, and the passion from the 3-1 triumph might be hard to replicate, Coleman figures there's a big reason - Calgary's place in the Western Conference standings - for he and his teammates to keep up the energy they used to their advantage two nights ago.

"It’s one of those wins that can go either way," he admitted Thursday. "A team can have a lull after a game like that, where the emotions are really high and you get the result you’re looking for. Or, you can use it as a stepping stone, understanding that we’ve gotta play playoff-style hockey all the way through, the rest of the way here.

"It was a fun win, the building was rockin’. You look at who we’re playing, and where we are in the standings, you could definitely argue this game’s equally important."

The Flames woke up this morning in the second and final wild card berth in the Western Conference, five points up on the Utah club they'll see tonight.

But scratching and clawing their way to points is nothing new for Coleman and Co., they've been doing it since the puck dropped on the regular season Oct. 9.

Curiously enough, those two wins against the Canucks this season might well turn out to be two of the moments that galvanize this Flames group - that opening-night OT win was one, the New Year's Eve bash the other.

All part of building a brotherhood, and having each others' backs in the face of adversity.

"It’s a great group of guys, everybody in here is very close and genuinely cares about each other off the ice," Coleman said. "With teams like that, you generally seem to see it carry over to the ice.

"And that’s what’s been a big part of our success this year."

