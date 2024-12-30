Future Watch Update - 30.12.24

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

241230_FW
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers
9 goals, 20 assists, 29 points in 23 games

Basha came out of the holiday break with a two-assist performance Saturday, as the Tigers blanked the Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-0.

He did not play in Sunday's contest against the Hitmen at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
2 goals, 5 assists, 7 points in 28 games (WHL)
0 goals, 1 assist, 1 point in 3 games (WJC)

Hurtig has collected an assist over his first three World Juniors appearances with Sweden, helping his country to a 3-0-0 record.

They'll wrap up the round-robin portion of the tournament Tuesday versus Czechia.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips
7 goals, 16 assists, 23 points in 34 games

Jamieson's Silvertips swept their Puget Sound rival Seattle Thunderbirds this past weekend, opening the two-game set with a 5-3 victory at Climate Pledge Arena.

The defenceman picked up two helpers Saturday in a 6-1 win on home ice.

Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Prince George Cougars
10 goals, 11 assists, 21 points in 32 games

Laing and the Cougars earned a two-game sweep on Vancouver Island, defeating the Victoria Royals by 2-1 scorelines Friday and Saturday.

He put up his 10th goal of the season in Saturday's win.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
4 goals, 13 assists, 17 points in 24 games

Lipinski and the Giants scored a pair of wins over the weekend.

He earned an assist Friday night in Vancouver's 4-3 overtime win at Kamloops, then scored a powerplay marker and had seven shots on goal on 'Star Wars Night' Sunday, helping the Giants knock off the Kelowna Rockets 3-1 on home ice.

OHL

Jacob Battaglia - Left Wing - Kingston Frontenacs
20 goals, 22 assists, 42 points in 34 games

Battaglia registered an assist in his lone action of the weekend Sunday at Oshawa.

Henry Mews - Defence - Ottawa 67's
11 goals, 37 assists, 48 points in 34 games

Another productive weekend for Mews has him leading all OHL defencemen in points, and in a fourth-place tie among league leaders in shots on goal.

He scored his 10th goal of the season Saturday at Brampton, then followed that up with a goal and two assists - one on the game-winner at 19:49 of the third period - as Ottawa nipped Peterborough 5-4 on the road.

Luke Misa - Centre - Brampton Steelheads
21 goals, 28 assists, 49 points in 33 games

Misa had an assist Saturday, and went 14-20 on face-offs, as Brampton knocked off Ottawa 7-3.

Zayne Parekh - Defence - Saginaw Spirit
11 goals, 29 assists, 40 points in 30 games

Parekh totalled four assists from Saginaw's two games this past weekend, collecting three of them in Sunday's 6-3 win against Niagara, where he was also named the game's third star.

QMJHL

Matvei Gridin - Right Wing - Shawinigan Cataractes
18 goals, 21 assists, 39 points in 31 games

Gridin had the game-winning goal in both Shawinigan victories this past weekend, scoring three times in all as the Cataractes dumped Victoriaville 7-2 Saturday, and Rimouski 10-2 Sunday.

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
8 goals, 25 assists, 33 points in 31 games

Morin earned first star honours Saturday, scoring once and adding three assists in Moncton's 7-2 win over Saint John.

The Wildcats start the new week on five straight wins; they hold a four-point lead atop the QMJHL's overall standings.

NCAA

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Niagara
5 goals, 10 assists, 15 points in 18 games

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota
2 goals, 2 assists, 4 points in 17 games

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Penn State
4-4-0 record, 2.34 GAA, .906 save percentage, 1 SO

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
10 goals, 9 assists, 19 points in 17 games

Suniev collected a hat-trick Saturday in an exhibition affair, helping UMass defeat Simon Fraser University 4-3.

Jake Boltmann - Defence - Northeastern
0 goals, 7 assists, 7 points in 15 games

Boltmann's Huskies split their weekend, falling 3-1 to Providence Saturday before slipping past Alaska-Anchorage 4-3 in overtime Sunday.

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Krylia Sovetov (MHL)
1-5-0, 3.21 GAA, .918 save percentage (MHL)
4-3-1, 3.07 GAA, .891 save percentage (NMHL)
1-1-0, 3.38 GAA, .870 save percentage (VHL)

Kirill Zarubin - Goaltender - AKM Tula (MHL)
7-4-0, 2.37 GAA, .928 save percentage

Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Yunison Moskva (VHL)
0-2-0, 5.30 GAA, .825 save percentage

