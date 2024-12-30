Future Watch Update - 30.12.24

WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers

9 goals, 20 assists, 29 points in 23 games

Basha came out of the holiday break with a two-assist performance Saturday, as the Tigers blanked the Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-0.

He did not play in Sunday's contest against the Hitmen at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen

2 goals, 5 assists, 7 points in 28 games (WHL)

0 goals, 1 assist, 1 point in 3 games (WJC)

Hurtig has collected an assist over his first three World Juniors appearances with Sweden, helping his country to a 3-0-0 record.

They'll wrap up the round-robin portion of the tournament Tuesday versus Czechia.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips

7 goals, 16 assists, 23 points in 34 games

Jamieson's Silvertips swept their Puget Sound rival Seattle Thunderbirds this past weekend, opening the two-game set with a 5-3 victory at Climate Pledge Arena.

The defenceman picked up two helpers Saturday in a 6-1 win on home ice.

Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Prince George Cougars

10 goals, 11 assists, 21 points in 32 games

Laing and the Cougars earned a two-game sweep on Vancouver Island, defeating the Victoria Royals by 2-1 scorelines Friday and Saturday.

He put up his 10th goal of the season in Saturday's win.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants

4 goals, 13 assists, 17 points in 24 games

Lipinski and the Giants scored a pair of wins over the weekend.

He earned an assist Friday night in Vancouver's 4-3 overtime win at Kamloops, then scored a powerplay marker and had seven shots on goal on 'Star Wars Night' Sunday, helping the Giants knock off the Kelowna Rockets 3-1 on home ice.