Future Watch Update - 27.10.25

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Denver

2 goals, 2 assists, 4 points in 6 games

Jamieson notched his second goal of the season Friday in Denver's 7-3 win over Boston College.

Aidan Lane - Forward - Harvard

Lane and the Harvard hockey team finally get their regular-season schedule underway this weekend, visiting UConn Friday before their home-opener Nov. 4 versus Stonehill College.

Jaden Lipinski - Forward - Maine

2 goals, 3 assists, 5 points in 6 games

Lipinski and Maine earned a split over the weekend against Colgate.

He went 8-11 in the face-off circle Saturday in a 3-2 Black Bears overtime win.

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota

1 goal, 2 assists, 3 points in 5 games

Henry Mews - Defence - Michigan

0 goals, 7 assists, 7 points in 8 games

Mews picked up a pair of helpers over the weekend, as Michigan split a two-game set with Western Michigan.

At 7-1-0, the Wolverines begin the new week ranked No. 2 in the USCHO poll.

Luke Misa - Forward - Penn State

0 goals, 1 assist, 1 point in 8 games

Misa picked up his first collegiate point Saturday, as Penn State completed a two-game sweep over Stonehill College.

Cullen Potter - Forward - Arizona State

0 goals, 3 assists, 3 points in 6 games

The Sun Devils were idle this past weekend, but Potter and his teammates are back in action Friday, when they open a two-game series at Miami.

Cole Reschny - Forward - North Dakota

1 goal, 3 assists, 4 points in 6 games

Reschny earned an assist on the only goal of the game Saturday, helping North Dakota salvage a weekend split with a 1-0 triumph at Clarkson.

Ethan Wyttenbach - Forward - Quinnipiac

4 goals, 4 assists, 8 points in 8 games

Wyttenbach is off to a flying start in his freshman collegiate season, averaging a point per game over his first eight NCAA contests.

He had an assist on the lone Quinnipiac marker in Friday's 4-1 loss to Merrimack, then finished Saturday's 2-0 win over New Hampshire with three shots on goal.

He enters the new week tied for the team lead in points (eight) and powerplay goals (two).