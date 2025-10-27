Future Watch Update - 27.10.25

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

NCAA

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Merrimack
2 goals, 3 assists, 5 points in 5 games

Hoskin scored the game-winner Friday as Merrimack got past fellow Flames prospect Ethan Wyttenbach and Quinnipiac 4-1.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Denver
2 goals, 2 assists, 4 points in 6 games

Jamieson notched his second goal of the season Friday in Denver's 7-3 win over Boston College.

Aidan Lane - Forward - Harvard
Lane and the Harvard hockey team finally get their regular-season schedule underway this weekend, visiting UConn Friday before their home-opener Nov. 4 versus Stonehill College.

Jaden Lipinski - Forward - Maine
2 goals, 3 assists, 5 points in 6 games

Lipinski and Maine earned a split over the weekend against Colgate.

He went 8-11 in the face-off circle Saturday in a 3-2 Black Bears overtime win.

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota
1 goal, 2 assists, 3 points in 5 games

Henry Mews - Defence - Michigan
0 goals, 7 assists, 7 points in 8 games

Mews picked up a pair of helpers over the weekend, as Michigan split a two-game set with Western Michigan.

At 7-1-0, the Wolverines begin the new week ranked No. 2 in the USCHO poll.

Luke Misa - Forward - Penn State
0 goals, 1 assist, 1 point in 8 games

Misa picked up his first collegiate point Saturday, as Penn State completed a two-game sweep over Stonehill College.

Cullen Potter - Forward - Arizona State
0 goals, 3 assists, 3 points in 6 games

The Sun Devils were idle this past weekend, but Potter and his teammates are back in action Friday, when they open a two-game series at Miami.

Cole Reschny - Forward - North Dakota
1 goal, 3 assists, 4 points in 6 games

Reschny earned an assist on the only goal of the game Saturday, helping North Dakota salvage a weekend split with a 1-0 triumph at Clarkson.

Ethan Wyttenbach - Forward - Quinnipiac
4 goals, 4 assists, 8 points in 8 games

Wyttenbach is off to a flying start in his freshman collegiate season, averaging a point per game over his first eight NCAA contests.

He had an assist on the lone Quinnipiac marker in Friday's 4-1 loss to Merrimack, then finished Saturday's 2-0 win over New Hampshire with three shots on goal.

He enters the new week tied for the team lead in points (eight) and powerplay goals (two).

WHL

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
2 goals, 1 assist, 3 points in 8 games

Hurtig was named Hitmen captain last week, and started his tenure off on the right note over the weekend, helping Calgary score road wins at Red Deer Saturday and Edmonton Sunday.

He logged an assist in the 3-2 win over the Oil Kings.

Hunter Laing - Forward - Saskatoon Blades
6 goals, 6 assists, 12 points in 11 games

Laing scored both Blades goals and earned Second Star honours in a battle of division leaders Friday night in Everett.

Saskatoon continues its U.S. road trip Tuesday at Tri-City.

OHL

Jacob Battaglia - Forward - Kingston Frontenacs
6 goals, 4 assists, 10 points in 11 games

Battaglia was held off the scoresheet this past weekend, as Kingston suffered road losses in Guelph and Niagara.

Through 11 games, Battaglia is tied for the team lead with six goals.

USHL

Mace’o Phillips - Defence - Green Bay Gamblers
1 goal, 2 assists, 3 points in 8 games

Phillips missed both halves of Green Bay's home-and-home set with Chicago this past weekend due to injury.

The Gamblers are back in action Friday night when they host the Waterloo Black Hawks.

ECHL

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Rapid City Rush
2-0-0, 2.94 GAA, .927 save percentage

Sergeev made 40 saves in his second start of the season Saturday, helping Rapid City get past Wichita 5-4 in overtime.

The Rush hit the road this week for a three-game set against the Allen Americans, beginning Wednesday in the Lone Star State.

Russia

Yan Matveiko - Forward - Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL)
6 goals, 10 assists, 16 points in 17 games

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - MHK Spartak-MAX Moskva (MHL)
3-3-0, 2.81 GAA, .921 save percentage

Kirill Zarubin - Goaltender - AKM Tula (MHL)
8-3-0, 2.14 GAA, .924 save percentage, 1 shutout

Sweden

Jakob Leander - Defence - HV71 U20
1 goal, 3 assists, 4 points in 13 games

Theo Stockselius - Forward - Djurgardens
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 2 games (SHL)
1 goal, 8 assists, 9 points in 7 games (U20)

