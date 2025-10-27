Future Watch Update - 27.10.25

NCAA
Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Merrimack
2 goals, 3 assists, 5 points in 5 games
Hoskin scored the game-winner Friday as Merrimack got past fellow Flames prospect Ethan Wyttenbach and Quinnipiac 4-1.
A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues
Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Merrimack
2 goals, 3 assists, 5 points in 5 games
Hoskin scored the game-winner Friday as Merrimack got past fellow Flames prospect Ethan Wyttenbach and Quinnipiac 4-1.
Eric Jamieson - Defence - Denver
2 goals, 2 assists, 4 points in 6 games
Jamieson notched his second goal of the season Friday in Denver's 7-3 win over Boston College.
Aidan Lane - Forward - Harvard
Lane and the Harvard hockey team finally get their regular-season schedule underway this weekend, visiting UConn Friday before their home-opener Nov. 4 versus Stonehill College.
Jaden Lipinski - Forward - Maine
2 goals, 3 assists, 5 points in 6 games
Lipinski and Maine earned a split over the weekend against Colgate.
He went 8-11 in the face-off circle Saturday in a 3-2 Black Bears overtime win.
Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota
1 goal, 2 assists, 3 points in 5 games
Henry Mews - Defence - Michigan
0 goals, 7 assists, 7 points in 8 games
Mews picked up a pair of helpers over the weekend, as Michigan split a two-game set with Western Michigan.
At 7-1-0, the Wolverines begin the new week ranked No. 2 in the USCHO poll.
Luke Misa - Forward - Penn State
0 goals, 1 assist, 1 point in 8 games
Misa picked up his first collegiate point Saturday, as Penn State completed a two-game sweep over Stonehill College.
Cullen Potter - Forward - Arizona State
0 goals, 3 assists, 3 points in 6 games
The Sun Devils were idle this past weekend, but Potter and his teammates are back in action Friday, when they open a two-game series at Miami.
Cole Reschny - Forward - North Dakota
1 goal, 3 assists, 4 points in 6 games
Reschny earned an assist on the only goal of the game Saturday, helping North Dakota salvage a weekend split with a 1-0 triumph at Clarkson.
Ethan Wyttenbach - Forward - Quinnipiac
4 goals, 4 assists, 8 points in 8 games
Wyttenbach is off to a flying start in his freshman collegiate season, averaging a point per game over his first eight NCAA contests.
He had an assist on the lone Quinnipiac marker in Friday's 4-1 loss to Merrimack, then finished Saturday's 2-0 win over New Hampshire with three shots on goal.
He enters the new week tied for the team lead in points (eight) and powerplay goals (two).
Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
2 goals, 1 assist, 3 points in 8 games
Hurtig was named Hitmen captain last week, and started his tenure off on the right note over the weekend, helping Calgary score road wins at Red Deer Saturday and Edmonton Sunday.
He logged an assist in the 3-2 win over the Oil Kings.
Hunter Laing - Forward - Saskatoon Blades
6 goals, 6 assists, 12 points in 11 games
Laing scored both Blades goals and earned Second Star honours in a battle of division leaders Friday night in Everett.
Saskatoon continues its U.S. road trip Tuesday at Tri-City.
Jacob Battaglia - Forward - Kingston Frontenacs
6 goals, 4 assists, 10 points in 11 games
Battaglia was held off the scoresheet this past weekend, as Kingston suffered road losses in Guelph and Niagara.
Through 11 games, Battaglia is tied for the team lead with six goals.
Mace’o Phillips - Defence - Green Bay Gamblers
1 goal, 2 assists, 3 points in 8 games
Phillips missed both halves of Green Bay's home-and-home set with Chicago this past weekend due to injury.
The Gamblers are back in action Friday night when they host the Waterloo Black Hawks.
Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Rapid City Rush
2-0-0, 2.94 GAA, .927 save percentage
Sergeev made 40 saves in his second start of the season Saturday, helping Rapid City get past Wichita 5-4 in overtime.
The Rush hit the road this week for a three-game set against the Allen Americans, beginning Wednesday in the Lone Star State.
Yan Matveiko - Forward - Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL)
6 goals, 10 assists, 16 points in 17 games
Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - MHK Spartak-MAX Moskva (MHL)
3-3-0, 2.81 GAA, .921 save percentage
Kirill Zarubin - Goaltender - AKM Tula (MHL)
8-3-0, 2.14 GAA, .924 save percentage, 1 shutout
Jakob Leander - Defence - HV71 U20
1 goal, 3 assists, 4 points in 13 games
Theo Stockselius - Forward - Djurgardens
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 2 games (SHL)
1 goal, 8 assists, 9 points in 7 games (U20)