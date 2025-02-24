Future Watch Update - 24.02.25

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

250224_FW
By Chris Wahl
By Chris Wahl

WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers
9 goals, 20 assists, 29 points in 23 games

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
4 goals, 9 assists, 13 points in 44 games

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips
12 goals, 20 assists, 32 points in 57 games

Jamieson picked up assist No. 20 on the season Friday night as Everett knocked off Portland 4-1.

Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Saskatoon Blades
18 goals, 16 assists, 34 points in 53 games

Laing's two-goal performance helped him earn first-star honours Wednesday night in Lethbridge, as the Blades slipped past the Hurricanes 4-3.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
12 goals, 35 assists, 47 points in 48 games

Lipinski had a big night Friday, scoring twice and adding two assists in a 5-1 Giants victory at Kelowna.

OHL

Jacob Battaglia - Left Wing - Kingston Frontenacs
33 goals, 44 assists, 77 points in 57 games

Battaglia went viral Friday night with one of the prettier goals from the OHL this season.

The Flames second-rounder scored a spin-o-rama beauty, part of a three-point night and first star-worthy contest at Brantford, which his Kingston side won 4-2.

Henry Mews - Defence - Sudbury Wolves
14 goals, 59 assists, 73 points in 56 games

Mews fired home his 14th goal of the season Friday night in Sudbury's 8-1 victory over Owen Sound.

Luke Misa - Centre - Brampton Steelheads
32 goals, 45 assists, 77 points in 56 games

Misa surpassed 150 career OHL assists over the weekend, picking up four helpers over Friday's 4-3 OT loss at London and Saturday's 8-1 victory against Sudbury.

Zayne Parekh - Defence - Saginaw Spirit
28 goals, 58 assists, 86 points in 52 games

Parekh scored his 28th goal of the season Saturday against Guelph, and now is within two markers of becoming the first OHL defenceman ever with multiple 30-goal campaigns.

QMJHL

Matvei Gridin - Right Wing - Shawinigan Cataractes
29 goals, 37 assists, 66 points in 49 games

Gridin did not dress in either of Shawinigan's home games this past week.

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
12 goals, 35 assists, 47 points in 57 games

Morin scored, and surpassed 200 career QMJHL points Sunday in Moncton's 10-1 win over Victoriaville.

NCAA

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Niagara
12 goals, 25 assists, 37 points in 33 games

Hoskin wrapped up a sensational rookie regular season by scoring the game-winner Friday in Niagara's 6-3 victory against Canisius.

The Purple Eagles will host Army in the first round of the Atlantic Hockey tournament beginning Mar. 7.

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota
4 goals, 2 assists, 6 points in 28 games

Littler lit the lamp Friday, helping North Dakota score a two-game sweep against Minnesota-Duluth with 4-2 and 6-1 wins.

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Penn State
14-6-4 record, 2.59 GAA, .920 save percentage, 4 shutouts

Sergeev's sensational second half continued over the weekend at top-ranked Michigan State.

Friday night, he made 36 saves, helping Penn State earn a 3-2 shootout win over the Spartans.

The following evening, he stopped 42 shots as the Nittany Lions earned a 3-2 regulation victory.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
16 goals, 14 assists, 30 points in 27 games

Suniev scored twice Friday in UMass' 3-3 tie at New Hampshire.

Jake Boltmann - Defence - Northeastern
2 goals, 10 assists, 12 points in 28 games

Boltmann counted his second goal of the season Friday as Northeastern won 5-1 at Boston University.

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Krylia Sovetov (MHL)
6-8-0, 2.96 GAA, .910 save percentage, 1 shutout (MHL)
4-3-1, 3.07 GAA, .891 save percentage (NMHL)
1-1-0, 3.38 GAA, .870 save percentage (VHL)

Kirill Zarubin - Goaltender - AKM Tula (MHL)
8-8-0, 2.38 GAA, .933 save percentage, 1 shutout

Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Yunison Moskva (VHL)
1-3-1, 3.84 GAA, .877 save percentage, 1 shutout

