Future Watch Update - 24.02.25

WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers

9 goals, 20 assists, 29 points in 23 games

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen

4 goals, 9 assists, 13 points in 44 games

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips

12 goals, 20 assists, 32 points in 57 games

Jamieson picked up assist No. 20 on the season Friday night as Everett knocked off Portland 4-1.

Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Saskatoon Blades

18 goals, 16 assists, 34 points in 53 games

Laing's two-goal performance helped him earn first-star honours Wednesday night in Lethbridge, as the Blades slipped past the Hurricanes 4-3.