Future Watch Update - 24.02.25

WHL
Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers
9 goals, 20 assists, 29 points in 23 games
Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
4 goals, 9 assists, 13 points in 44 games
Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips
12 goals, 20 assists, 32 points in 57 games
Jamieson picked up assist No. 20 on the season Friday night as Everett knocked off Portland 4-1.
Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Saskatoon Blades
18 goals, 16 assists, 34 points in 53 games
Laing's two-goal performance helped him earn first-star honours Wednesday night in Lethbridge, as the Blades slipped past the Hurricanes 4-3.