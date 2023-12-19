Future Watch Update - 19.12.23

Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans
12 goals, 13 assists, 25 points in 23 games
The Campbell River, B.C. product returned to Vancouver Island with Tri-City this past weekend, but his club fell 3-2 and 4-3 to the Victoria Royals in a pair of contests.
QMJHL
Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
5 goals, 17 assists, 22 points in 26 games
Morin chipped in with two assists, including on the game-winner as Moncton blanked Acadie-Bathurst 4-0 Friday night.
The Wildcats closed out the first half of the season with a 4-3 shootout setback against the Cape Breton Eagles Saturday.
BCHL
Cade Littler - Centre - Penticton Vees
3 goals, 6 assists, 9 points in 9 games
Littler enjoyed a three-point weekend, helping Penticton keep hold of first place in the BCHL’s Interior Division as the league heads to the holiday break.
Friday night, he scored the game-tying goal in the third period, helping the Vees to a 3-2 overtime win over West Kelowna.
In the following evening’s rematch, he scored and added a helper in a 6-3 setback.
NCAA
Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 14 games
Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Connecticut
2-4-0 record, 2.82 GAA, .897 save percentage
Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
7 goals, 5 assists, 12 points in 15 games
Russia
Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Dynamo Moscow (MHL)
7-3-1, 2.00 GAA, .927 save percentage
Yegorov turned aside 21 shots in his only action of the week, earning his seventh win of the season as Dynamo Moscow slammed HC Kapitan 7-1 on Thursday.
Sweden
Axel Hurtig - Defence - Rogle BK
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 point in 1 game (SHL)
2 goals, 3 assists, 5 points in 11 games (U20)
Finland
Topi Ronni - Centre - Tappara
1 goal, 1 assist, 2 points in 15 games (Liiga)
4 goals, 3 assists, 7 points in 4 games (U20)