Future Watch Update - 19.12.23

WHL

Sam Honzek - Left Wing - Vancouver Giants

3 goals, 5 assists, 8 points in 5 games

Honzek was away from the Giants this past week as he prepares to represent Slovakia at the 2024 World Juniors in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants

11 goals, 18 assists, 29 points in 32 games

Lipinski and the Giants closed out their first half with three games in three nights, with Lipinski earning three points over the weekend.

He began by notching an assist Friday in a 2-1 overtime win at Seattle.

Sunday, he scored the game-winner, added a helper and was named First Star as the Giants upended Seattle 3-1 on home ice.