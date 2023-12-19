Future Watch Update - 19.12.23

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

WHL

Sam Honzek - Left Wing - Vancouver Giants
3 goals, 5 assists, 8 points in 5 games

Honzek was away from the Giants this past week as he prepares to represent Slovakia at the 2024 World Juniors in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
11 goals, 18 assists, 29 points in 32 games

Lipinski and the Giants closed out their first half with three games in three nights, with Lipinski earning three points over the weekend.

He began by notching an assist Friday in a 2-1 overtime win at Seattle.

Sunday, he scored the game-winner, added a helper and was named First Star as the Giants upended Seattle 3-1 on home ice.

Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans
12 goals, 13 assists, 25 points in 23 games

The Campbell River, B.C. product returned to Vancouver Island with Tri-City this past weekend, but his club fell 3-2 and 4-3 to the Victoria Royals in a pair of contests.

QMJHL

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
5 goals, 17 assists, 22 points in 26 games

Morin chipped in with two assists, including on the game-winner as Moncton blanked Acadie-Bathurst 4-0 Friday night.

The Wildcats closed out the first half of the season with a 4-3 shootout setback against the Cape Breton Eagles Saturday.

BCHL

Cade Littler - Centre - Penticton Vees
3 goals, 6 assists, 9 points in 9 games

Littler enjoyed a three-point weekend, helping Penticton keep hold of first place in the BCHL’s Interior Division as the league heads to the holiday break.

Friday night, he scored the game-tying goal in the third period, helping the Vees to a 3-2 overtime win over West Kelowna.

In the following evening’s rematch, he scored and added a helper in a 6-3 setback.

NCAA

Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 14 games

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Connecticut
2-4-0 record, 2.82 GAA, .897 save percentage

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
7 goals, 5 assists, 12 points in 15 games

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Dynamo Moscow (MHL)
7-3-1, 2.00 GAA, .927 save percentage

Yegorov turned aside 21 shots in his only action of the week, earning his seventh win of the season as Dynamo Moscow slammed HC Kapitan 7-1 on Thursday.

Sweden

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Rogle BK
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 point in 1 game (SHL)

2 goals, 3 assists, 5 points in 11 games (U20)

Finland

Topi Ronni - Centre - Tappara
1 goal, 1 assist, 2 points in 15 games (Liiga)
4 goals, 3 assists, 7 points in 4 games (U20)

