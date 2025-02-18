Future Watch Update - 18.02.25

WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers

9 goals, 20 assists, 29 points in 23 games

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen

4 goals, 9 assists, 13 points in 44 games

Hurtig sustained a lower-body injury Friday in Saskatoon and did not dress in either of the Hitmen's contests Saturday at Prince Albert or Monday in Swift Current.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips

12 goals, 19 assists, 31 points in 55 games

Jamieson scored four of his 12 goals this past week, and capped off Everett's three-game B.C. swing in style.

He tallied three markers, providing all the offence his side would need Monday as the 'Tips knocked off Victoria 3-2.