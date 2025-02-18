Future Watch Update - 18.02.25

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

250218_Misa
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers
9 goals, 20 assists, 29 points in 23 games

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
4 goals, 9 assists, 13 points in 44 games

Hurtig sustained a lower-body injury Friday in Saskatoon and did not dress in either of the Hitmen's contests Saturday at Prince Albert or Monday in Swift Current.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips
12 goals, 19 assists, 31 points in 55 games

Jamieson scored four of his 12 goals this past week, and capped off Everett's three-game B.C. swing in style.

He tallied three markers, providing all the offence his side would need Monday as the 'Tips knocked off Victoria 3-2.

Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Saskatoon Blades
16 goals, 16 assists, 32 points in 51 games

Laing scored in two of Saskatoon's four games last week, lighting the lamp Tuesday versus Medicine Hat and Saturday in a 6-5 shootout setback at Swift Current.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
10 goals, 32 assists, 42 points in 45 games

Lipinski picked up an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over Victoria, then helped his side collect two more valuable points against a division rival Monday, as the Giants thumped Prince George 7-2.

Vancouver starts the new week a point behind Tri-City for fifth place in the WHL's Western Conference.

OHL

Jacob Battaglia - Left Wing - Kingston Frontenacs
32 goals, 41 assists, 73 points in 53 games

Battaglia scored his 32nd goal of the season Friday in a 4-2 win over Kitchener.

The Frontenacs are in action on home ice tonight versus the Barrie Colts.

Henry Mews - Defence - Sudbury Wolves
13 goals, 59 assists, 72 points in 54 games

Mews capped off his week with a pair of multi-assist games Saturday at Saginaw and Monday at Guelph.

Luke Misa - Centre - Brampton Steelheads
32 goals, 41 assists, 73 points in 53 games

Misa had a monster week, recording eight points as the Steelheads won three of their four contests.

He had a goal and two helpers Wednesday at Sudbury, earning third star honours in Brampton's 7-3 triumph.

He closed out the long weekend with another three point effort, extending his point streak to six games with a goal and two assists Monday in a 6-0 win over Niagara.

Zayne Parekh - Defence - Saginaw Spirit
27 goals, 53 assists, 80 points in 49 games

Parekh had another big week offensively, chipping in with three multi-point games as part of a four-win week for the Spirit.

He has 12 multi-point games since the calendar flipped to 2025, and this past week became Saginaw's franchise leader in career assists by a defenceman.

We caught up with Parekh last week as he and the Spirit prepare for the stretch drive in the OHL, read more HERE.

QMJHL

Matvei Gridin - Right Wing - Shawinigan Cataractes
29 goals, 37 assists, 66 points in 49 games

Gridin and the Cataractes clinched their spot in the QMJHL playoffs this past weekend, all part of a three-game Maritime road swing that saw Shawinigan collect a win and a shootout point.

He put his stamp on Saturday's 6-4 win at Saint John, scoring once and adding three assists, while earning second star honours.

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
11 goals, 33 assists, 44 points in 50 games

Morin scored his 11th goal of the season Thursday, part of a 5-4 Moncton shootout win over fellow Flames prospect Matvei Gridin and the Shawingan Cataractes.

NCAA

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Niagara
11 goals, 25 assists, 36 points in 31 games

Hoskin had five points from Niagara's three games last week, a run that began with a goal and assist in the Purple Eagles' 6-2 victory over Canisius Tuesday.

He assisted on both Niagara goals Saturday in a 2-1 OT win at Robert Morris.

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota
3 goals, 2 assists, 5 points in 26 games

Littler and the Fighting Hawks split their two-game series at Denver.

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Penn State
13-6-3 record, 2.55 GAA, .916 save percentage, 4 shutouts

Simply put, Sergeev has grabbed the reins in goal for Penn State, and run wild with them.

He collected two more wins this past weekend, turning in a 24-save effort Friday and 36-save performance Saturday as the Nittany Lions swept Notre Dame with 5-3 and 3-2 wins.

Sergeev now has victories in eight of his last 10 starts dating back to Jan. 17.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
14 goals, 13 assists, 27 points in 25 games

Suniev returned to the UMass lineup after missing five games, helping the Minutemen split a two-game set with Boston College.

Jake Boltmann - Defence - Northeastern
1 goal, 9 assists, 10 points in 26 games

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Krylia Sovetov (MHL)
4-8-0, 3.05 GAA, .909 save percentage, 1 shutout (MHL)
4-3-1, 3.07 GAA, .891 save percentage (NMHL)
1-1-0, 3.38 GAA, .870 save percentage (VHL)

Kirill Zarubin - Goaltender - AKM Tula (MHL)
8-8-0, 2.38 GAA, .933 save percentage, 1 shutout

Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Yunison Moskva (VHL)
0-2-0, 4.83 GAA, .831 save percentage

