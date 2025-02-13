As the Flames’ top prospect, he’s refining, and re-defining his game in order to be as ready as possible to make the next step come next fall.

“I’m always pushing myself for more,” Parekh said when reached by phone Thursday. “The offence is great and the numbers are awesome, but I think the last few weeks, it’s kinda been getting kills that have been really exciting me, getting stops defensively have made me feel good about my game.

“It’s kinda been a little bit of a change in mindset for me over the last 12 months.”

That change has come in concert with help from the Flames Director of Player Development, Ray Edwards.

Parekh says the two communicate at least once a week, touching on everything about his game.

“Me and Ray are getting to the point where we’re getting really close, and it’s really easy to talk to him.”

Part of that includes video.

Parekh told on-lookers at the NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo last June that he would frequently watch clips on the bus after away games of Colorado Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar.

This season, Parekh admits he’s watching a lot more of Canucks blueliner Quinn Hughes, but not necessarily to pick up on the reigning Norris Trophy winner’s offensive flair.

“I have a Google Drive that just has all of his games, I just open that up and watch anytime I want to,” Parekh explained. “With Ray, we talk about how reliable those guys (Hughes and Makar) are away from the puck.”

Flames fans have plenty to be excited about as the OHL enters its stretch drive, too.

Parekh’s Spirit sit second in the West Division, but he’s just one of FOUR Calgary draftees among the league’s top 17 point getters, joining forwards Jacob Battaglia, Luke Misa and blueliner Henry Mews.

Saginaw welcomes Mews’ Sudbury Wolves squad to the Dow Event Center Saturday night, which provides Parekh a fresh opportunity to catch up with his childhood buddy.

“It’s really cool that we’re all in the same prospect pool,” Parekh said of the Flames OHL draft class. “We’re all really good friends and we all kinda mess around with each other when we see each other.

“I was on the bus last night and Mike (Misa) showed me something on Instagram about how four of the five really high scorers (in the OHL) are Flames prospects. That kinda puts into perspective how good those other guys are.”

NHL scouts have their eyes on Saginaw again this spring, much like they did with Parekh a year ago.

Michael Misa - Luke’s younger brother - is ranked #3 among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

And he just happens to lead the OHL in scoring with an eye-popping 102 points from his 48 games played.

“He’s as mature as they get, so I don’t really have to take him under my wing,” Parekh said of the younger Misa brother. “He’s already really good at what he does, he’s much further ahead than I was last year.

“We entered the league at the same time, he’s kinda like my brother. I don’t see him as any younger than me.”