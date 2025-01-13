Future Watch Update - 13.01.25

WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers

9 goals, 20 assists, 29 points in 23 games

Basha did not dress in any of the Tigers' three games last week, and remains sidelined indefinitely due to injury.

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen

3 goals, 6 assists, 9 points in 31 games

Hurtig had a busy week, helping the high-flying Hitmen to a trio of home wins.

He was an assist away from a Gordie Howe hat-trick Wednesday in a 5-1 win over Moose Jaw, then helped hold the Saskatoon Blades to 13 shots on goal Friday in a 4-1 triumph.

Sunday, Hurtig recorded a helper in a 4-2 victory over Brandon, moving the Hitmen into a first-place tie atop the Eastern Conference with the Tigers.

Calgary and Medicine Hat will play a home-and-home series this weekend, beginning Friday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.