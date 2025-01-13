Future Watch Update - 13.01.25

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers
9 goals, 20 assists, 29 points in 23 games

Basha did not dress in any of the Tigers' three games last week, and remains sidelined indefinitely due to injury.

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
3 goals, 6 assists, 9 points in 31 games

Hurtig had a busy week, helping the high-flying Hitmen to a trio of home wins.

He was an assist away from a Gordie Howe hat-trick Wednesday in a 5-1 win over Moose Jaw, then helped hold the Saskatoon Blades to 13 shots on goal Friday in a 4-1 triumph.

Sunday, Hurtig recorded a helper in a 4-2 victory over Brandon, moving the Hitmen into a first-place tie atop the Eastern Conference with the Tigers.

Calgary and Medicine Hat will play a home-and-home series this weekend, beginning Friday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips
8 goals, 18 assists, 26 points in 40 games

Jamieson and the Silvertips picked up five of six points over the weekend, and the Calgarian played a starring role.

He had an assist Friday in a 4-2 win over Spokane, then scored once, added a helper and earned first star honours Sunday, as Everett knocked off Tri-City 4-1.

Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Saskatoon Blades
10 goals, 11 assists, 21 points in 35 games

Laing was one of two Flames prospects on the move last week, as the three CHL leagues navigated their respective trade deadlines.

Tuesday night in Prince George, Laing had an assist to help the Cougars double up the Vancouver Giants 4-2.

The next day, he was dealt to the Saskatoon Blades, making his debut with the club that night in a 4-2 setback at Edmonton.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
7 goals, 24 assists, 31 points in 32 games

Lipinski holds a 10-game point streak as we begin a new week, picking up a goal and four assists over a busy week for the Giants.

Vancouver scored a win in their weekend finale, knocking off the Kelowna Rockets 6-4 on home ice. Lipinski had two assists in the contest.

OHL

Jacob Battaglia - Left Wing - Kingston Frontenacs
23 goals, 29 assists, 52 points in 39 games

Battaglia had a big day Sunday in a contest at Sudbury that saw the two sides combine for 16 goals.

He scored once, added three assists, and joined fellow Flames prospects Henry Mews and Luke Misa in crossing the 50-point mark for the 2024-25 season.

Henry Mews - Defence - Sudbury Wolves
12 goals, 43 assists, 55 points in 40 games

Mews was part of a nine-for-one blockbuster on OHL trade deadline day, moving from the Ottawa 67's to the Sudbury Wolves.

In the Nickel City, Mews picked up where he left off, scoring in his Sudbury debut, while recording five points in his first two contests including two assists in a 10-6 barnburner against Kingston on Sunday.

Luke Misa - Centre - Brampton Steelheads
21 goals, 31 assists, 52 points in 39 games

Misa's Steelheads earned five of a six possible points last week, scoring road wins over Ottawa and Kitchener.

Zayne Parekh - Defence - Saginaw Spirit
13 goals, 33 assists, 46 points in 35 games

Parekh and the Spirit won road contests at Erie and Kitchener this past weekend, and the Flames first-rounder factored in heavily.

He scored the game-winner Friday in a 6-2 win over the Otters, then assisted on the overtime decider Sunday as Saginaw defeated the Rangers 4-3.

QMJHL

Matvei Gridin - Right Wing - Shawinigan Cataractes
24 goals, 25 assists, 49 points in 37 games

Gridin has nine goals over his last eight games, adding three to his total Friday and Saturday in 10-0 and 4-2 triumphs over Victoriaville and Chicoutimi, respectively.

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
10 goals, 28 assists, 38 points in 37 games

Morin and the Wildcats won twice over a three-game weekend trip to the west, getting past Gatineau 4-2 Thursday night and Val d'Or 5-2 Sunday.

NCAA

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Niagara
7 goals, 12 assists, 19 points in 22 games

Hoskin had a goal and an assist Friday in Niagara's 6-2 win over Alaska-Anchorage, then assisted on the Purple Eagles' lone goal in Saturday's rematch.

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota
2 goals, 2 assists, 4 points in 18 games

Littler dressed in Saturday's 4-3 OT win at Arizona State, helping North Dakota earn a weekend split from the Sun Devils.

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Penn State
5-5-2 record, 2.46 GAA, .918 save percentage, 2 SO

Sergeev was the goaltender in both games this weekend against top-ranked Michigan State.

He made 39 saves Friday in a 6-4 loss, then stopped 35 in regulation time and four more in the shootout Saturday, helping Penn State score a 3-2 win.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
13 goals, 13 assists, 26 points in 21 games

Suniev set new personal bests in goals and points Friday, helping UMass to a 5-0 win over Northeastern.

Jake Boltmann - Defence - Northeastern
1 goal, 7 assists, 8 points in 18 games

Boltmann scored his first goal of the season - and first with the Huskies - in Saturday's 3-0 win at UMass.

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Krylia Sovetov (MHL)
3-5-0, 2.90 GAA, .919 save percentage (MHL)
4-3-1, 3.07 GAA, .891 save percentage (NMHL)
1-1-0, 3.38 GAA, .870 save percentage (VHL)

Kirill Zarubin - Goaltender - AKM Tula (MHL)
7-6-0, 2.32 GAA, .934 save percentage

Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Yunison Moskva (VHL)
0-2-0, 5.30 GAA, .825 save percentage

